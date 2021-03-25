Police in South Burlington helped nab an accused man in a shooting Friday.
Loren Senna, 37, of Burlington was driving a white Dodge Ram when he was stopped by South Burlington police. Officers saw a large amount of what they believed were drugs on the truck’s floorboard — it was later found to be more than eight ounces of crack cocaine, according to court records.
A total of $5,812 in cash and a 9 mm bullet and 9 mm firearm were also found, according to a press release Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
This came after multiple shots were fired near Murray and Allan Streets in Burlington.
When Burlington officers searched for Senna and tried to stop him while he was driving a white Jeep, he rammed a patrol car and fled, according to court documents.
Senna was charged in federal court of possessing with intent to distribute the drug.
Shortly thereafter South Burlington police located Senna.
He was arrested, questioned then transported to the hospital, as he said he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms, according to court records.
During his interview, Senna told police he would owe the “source” of the seized drugs about $20,000.
The $5,812 he had in cash was from a recent tax return, he told police.
Senna has a prior federal narcotics conviction and has violated supervised release, court records said.
If convicted, Senna faces up to 40 years in prison — with a mandatory 5-year minimum — and up to $5 million in fines.
On Monday Senna was ordered held in jail. According to a motion for detention, “While Senna’s drug offense itself is very serious, the circumstances leading to the stop of the truck emphasize that no conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community and Senna’s appearance as required.”
