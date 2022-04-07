A South Burlington man has been charged with second degree murder, among other charges, following a shooting in a Burlington parking garage last week that left at least one person with life-threatening injuries.
Roderick Hudson, 21, of South Burlington, surrendered himself to the Burlington Police Department March 26 after the department responded to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours, discovering two male gunshot victims at the parking garage on 47 S. Winooski Avenue, according to a press release.
Both victims were transported to the hospital by the Burlington Fire Department. One had an abdominal wound and “received potentially life-saving tactical field medicine intervention from officers on scene,” police said, though the man remains in critical condition.
Hudson was not on the scene when Burlington officers first arrived at 1:59 a.m. After police released photos from security cameras of the suspect, Hudson retained an attorney and turned himself in to police. He was held without bail and charged with attempted second-degree homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Hudson was arraigned March 31 and held without bail.
