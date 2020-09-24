A Burlington man, Malachi Buswell, 36, is being held in Indiana on charges related to a stolen vehicle and firearm possession following an incident that began in South Burlington last week.
Colchester woman Alexis Lesage, 22, who was also involved in the South Burlington incident, is being held in Indiana on charges related to a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Buswell is being held without bail on a Vermont arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated driving without a vehicle owner’s consent, police said.
At about 11:22 p.m., on Sept. 11, South Burlington police responded to a reported dispute outside of a home on Swift Street. Buswell and Lesage were involved in an argument with the homeowners, who police said the individuals knew.
Buswell allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the involved parties as he left the scene. No one was hurt.
While investigating, South Burlington detectives learned that Buswell was suspected of having stolen a Ford Escape on Sept. 11. The car was found on Sept. 16, in Fort Wayne, Ind. It had been set on fire and left in a remote area, police said.
Buswell and Lesage were stopped by officers from the Dekalb County Indiana Sherriff’s Department at a convenience store on Sept. 16.
The duo was in a car — stolen earlier that day — in Fort Wayne, police said. Officers found Buswell had two guns, one of which matched the caliber and ballistic evidence that was found on the South Burlington crime scene.
Lesage was found with methamphetamine, police said.
