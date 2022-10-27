The fiancée of one of the two people found dead from overdoses at a home on Swift Street in June 2021 has resolved her criminal charges of unlawful trespass and simple assault.
Hilary C. Kozlowski, 31, now of Winooski, went to the home owned by Bruce Erdmann on New Year’s Day 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. to confront Erdmann about the drug death of her expected future husband, court records show.
Brian A. Miller died June 29, 2021, from an acute combination of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication at the Erdmann home, records show.
Kozlowski was intoxicated when she threatened to “cut” Erdmann, 63, using a kitchen knife with a 4-inch blade, South Burlington police said. She was initially lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on two felony charges: unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and aggravated assault, records show.
Prosecutors before her arraignment reduced the aggravated assault to a misdemeanor count of simple assault. Court records show the felony unlawful trespass charged has been replaced with one count of misdemeanor trespass.
The office of State’s Attorney Sarah George struck a deal that allowed Kozlowski to plead no contest to the two misdemeanors this summer. Kozlowski received a one-year deferred sentence for each charge — meaning the case will be removed from her criminal record if she stays out of trouble for 12 months.
During her arraignment Kozlowski was initially released on conditions, including a 24/7 curfew at the home of her father in South Burlington. As the case progressed, she eventually was allowed to work as a hair stylist and move to an apartment on Manseau Street in Winooski, court records show.
Kozlowski’s attorney, Frank Twarog, declined to comment on the resolution of the case.
Kozlowski must follow the terms of state probation for one year as part of her deferred sentence — including having no contact with Erdmann and his two adult sons, Devin, 30, and Joseph, 29, who were at the house during the incident, court records show. She also is prohibited from having any alcohol or any weapons while on probation.
Erdmann family members reported they were able to wrestle the knife away from Kozlowski, who recorded an alcohol breath test of 0.327 percent, South Burlington Police officer Aaron Dince said. That is four times the limit when an adult driver is presumed to be under the influence.
The incident was the latest chapter in an ongoing saga involving several prominent local families, drugs and multiple overdoses over a few months, including at least two reported deaths on consecutive days.
The day before Miller died, Ellen K. Erdmann, 62, wife of Bruce, died from acute fentanyl intoxication on June 28, 2021, according to her death certificate.
Bruce Erdmann, whose father was a prominent Burlington lawyer, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of felony distribution of cocaine on March 13, 2021.
The felony dispensing charge happened on the same day Erdmann provided a near deadly dose of cocaine to his 59-year-old housekeeper from Shelburne, police said. No medical attention was sought for a lengthy period when the housekeeper lost consciousness at the Erdmann home, police said.
Erdmann is awaiting sentencing.
Five days after Miller died, his father, Dr. Randy Miller, a popular area dentist, also overdosed at the Erdmann house on July 3, 2021, and was revived with naloxone, state and city records show. He remained hospitalized until July 6, 2021.
The state reached an agreement with Miller to revoke his dental license because of improper dispensing of prescriptions and his own hospitalization for a drug overdose, records show. Miller was the senior member of the state board of dental examiners and had been licensed in Vermont since 1984.
