Vermont’s chief federal judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a South Burlington man who is charged with making threats to kill a state judge and defense lawyer and sexual assault a prosecutor.
Joshua P. Puma, 35, will be transported to an out-of-state federal medical facility by the U.S. Marshals Service, Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford has ruled.
He refused a request by Puma’s defense team to overturn a detention order imposed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle during a May 23 arraignment.
Crawford said in his written findings that based on comments made in open court by counsel during a hearing last week there was reasonable cause to believe Puma “may presently be suffering from a mental disease or defect,” that would render him “mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.”
Puma pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges during his arraignment in May.
Puma, formerly of Shelburne, was found incompetent in March to stand trial on state charges in two criminal cases in Chittenden County. Vermont Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville on May 17 issued a pair of orders of hospitalization for 90 days to further check his mental status.
Crawford ordered the examination be conducted at the Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Devens, Mass., as soon as practical.
The report should cover Puma’s history and present symptoms, a description of the tests used and their outcomes and whether he is mentally incompetent, Crawford said.
Doyle ordered Puma jailed on the federal charges based on the weight of the evidence, his criminal history, his past use of violence and weapons and his previous substance abuse.
Assistant Federal Defender Sara M. Puls, in a 10-page motion, argued Puma should be released from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on conditions, including he be sent to the state mental hospital.
Puma has been in custody on state charges since about September 2020, Puls wrote.
She noted the reported threats came into a complaint phone line maintained by the Vermont Corrections Department and he would never have been able to carry them out while detained. None of the recorded threats were made directly to the targets, Puls said.
Puma is named in a three-count indictment that mentions three death threats to the judiciary and one to a defense lawyer. It also maintains Puma threatened to sexually assault a state prosecutor.
It is unclear how many state judges have been threatened and which judge or judges were the focus because of a gag order imposed by U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest of Shelburne on Vermont State Police, which investigated the case.
Kerest has declined various requests by multiple media outlets for interviews since he was elevated by President Joe Biden to the top job last December.
During the federal arraignment Chittenden County state’s attorney Sarah George was identified as the intended victim of the rape threat, while public defender Sarah Reed was identified as the aim of one death threat.
Puls and assistant U.S. attorney Wendy Fuller got into a debate on where state’s attorney George wants Puma.
Puls argued George was supportive in having Puma sent to the state hospital, but Puls countered that George remains very concerned for her safety and about his possible release.
Puls said she asked George to appear for the virtual hearing, but George had a court hearing. Sarah Reed, the state public defender and one of the victims, did attend the virtual hearing.
Puma punched Reed in the face while she was representing him in state court in September 2019, Fuller said. She said it caused Reed to fall to the ground and it took five security officers to restrain Puma.
Puma later pleaded guilty to assaulting his attorney and was sentenced to 4-12 months to serve, Fuller said.
South Burlington police have said they spent considerable time dealing with Puma, including an arrest for stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.