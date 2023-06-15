South Burlington Police officers on Sunday, June 11, at approximately 7:41 p.m., responded to the area of Dorset Street and Kennedy Drive for a reported suspicious event. An 18-year-old female reported that she was being followed by two vehicles while she was running in the area.
The jogger told police she was running on Grandview Drive when she perceived a male on a moped following her. She said the male appeared to be talking with another person in a gray truck.
She said the man on the moped attempted to stop her, pulling across her path of travel into a parking lot. She called 911 and as she was on the phone, the moped and truck left the area traveling south on Dorset Street from Grandview Drive.
The jogger said the moped driver was a white male, wearing a hat, with no helmet, and a short-sleeved shirt. The driver of the truck was not described.
This incident is under investigation and anyone who witnessed this event is asked to call the South Burlington Police Department at 802-846-4111.
