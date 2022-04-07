A construction site at a new home in South Burlington turned into a fiery blaze last week, causing up to $75,000 in damage and leaving one firefighter injured.
The South Burlington Fire Department responded to the Highland Terrace neighborhood a little after 10 a.m. on April 1, arriving within four minutes after a call to dispatch about heavy smoke coming from a vehicle fire. Firefighters found a large panel truck ablaze in front of a home under construction, with the fire extending into the second floor of the two-story single-family house, according to a press release.
Firefighters extinguished the main body of the fire in less than eight minutes, spending another hour extinguishing “hot spots” and removing smoke from the home.
The fire allegedly was ignited in the truck owned by Bugbee Insulation, whose crew members had been installing spray foam insulation at the home when the fire began. Investigators believe that a mechanical anomaly in the truck’s pump and pressure assemblies triggered the incident. Because of the flammable properties of the liquid foam, the fire grew rapidly in size and intensity, officials explained.
The outside of the garage sustained the heaviest fire damage, but the room above the garage sustained smoke and heat damage. The rest of the home was undamaged.
Firefighters from Burlington, Williston, Vermont Air National Guard and University of Vermont Rescue all responded to assist South Burlington, making up a total of 26 firefighters. While they fought the Highland Terrace fire, mutual aid fire departments responded to six other emergency calls in South Burlington.
No civilians were hurt in the fire, but one firefighter was injured in the response.
Damage to the $800,000 home is estimated at $50,000 to $75,000.
