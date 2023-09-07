A Chittenden County drug dealer, whose operation was broken up earlier this year during a raid at a South Burlington hotel, has been convicted on five felony drug and gun charges following a trial in U.S. District Court in Rutland.
Melvin K. Hill, 44, no address listed, was arrested in conjunction with court-ordered searches of his car and room at the DoubleTree Hotel on Williston Road in March, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Investigators said Hill was carrying about an ounce of crack cocaine, along with three cellphones and a loaded Taurus .40-caliber pistol with eight rounds in the magazine when arrested.
They said they also seized hundreds of folds of fentanyl, hundreds of pills containing methamphetamine and some powder cocaine from Hill’s hotel room and his silver Mazda. They also confiscated narcotics paraphernalia and about $13,000 in cash, including funds used by an informant in one drug buy.
The case began in January when an informant told Burlington police she was aware of a man selling drugs in the area, investigators said.
The jury deliberated almost an hour before convicting Hill for selling fentanyl and for possession of four kinds of controlled substances, fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine, with intent to distribute each.
The jurors also found Hill guilty of two gun charges: illegal possession of both a Taurus .40-caliber pistol on March 10 and a Glock .45-caliber pistol on March 11. Hill faces up to life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and a fine of up to $10 million.
Known as ‘Pablo Escobar’
The five-day trial had a series of twists and turns. Hill, who has unsuccessfully represented himself in court in previous years, fired veteran criminal defense lawyer Kevin M. Henry on the eve of the trial and tried to defend himself. Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, however, ordered Henry to monitor the trial.
Authorities had to jail one witness during the trial when she failed to respond to a subpoena. Lacey Partlow allegedly made drug buys from Hill.
Henry, before his discharge, had filed a motion to block Partlow from referring to Hill as “Pablo Escobar.” Partlow said she did not know Hill’s true name when making the buys and said he had been given the nickname because the heroin he sold was frequently stamped with the likeness of the Columbian drug lord and leader of the Medellin Cartel, court papers said. Henry argued it would be prejudicial to use Escobar’s name since he is associated with drugs and violence.
The prosecution argued Partlow had Hill listed in her phone contacts as “Pablo Escobar,” but was not claiming he rivaled the international drug dealer.
Authorities said Hill is a career criminal with various felony convictions in Georgia and Vermont, including a six-year prison sentence imposed in February 2013 after pleading guilty in federal court conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. Hill, who was on parole for a drug case in Georgia, arrived in Vermont by bus in December 2011 to work for his brother, but soon became part of an interstate crack cocaine conspiracy that netted six arrests.
He sold drugs from South Burlington hotels, including the Anchorage Inn, the Ho Hum Motel and the Quality Inn, where he was arrested in May 2012, records show.
Once out of federal prison, Hill’s supervised release was transferred to Georgia in 2017, but he was soon back in legal trouble and had another three-year prison term added to his sentence after admitting he failed to tell his probation officer about an October 2018 arrest by Winooski police on a charge of possession of heroin, records show.
Hill later returned to Vermont when he got out of prison and resumed his drug trafficking, the DEA said.
By January 2022, a confidential source told Burlington Police drug detectives that she could buy drugs from somebody known as “Pablo Escobar.” Police recorded a couple of controlled purchases of fentanyl from the suspect in February and March and eventually learned Hill’s true identity.
The day after the South Burlington raid, investigators found about a pound of pure methamphetamine, 1,650 folds of fentanyl/heroin and a .45-caliber pistol in a self-storage locker on Flynn Avenue rented to Hill, the DEA said.
Following his arrest at the DoubleTree, Hill also told the DEA Task Force and Burlington detectives he had been selling drugs since about September 2021. He stated the firearm he was carrying had been acquired in a trade for cocaine and he got the gun for protection because he had been robbed in the past,
Hill, who also is from Tignall, Ga., has been detained since March 2022 and Judge Crawford ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to keep him in custody pending sentencing.
