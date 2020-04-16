A Philadelphia man, implicated in the fatal shooting of a Jeffersonville man, was trying to recruit friends to kill witnesses in the Vermont homicide case, according to records in U.S. District Court.
Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 34, had not guilty pleas entered in federal court Tuesday for charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm while trafficking drugs in March.
Michael Haines, 39, was fatally shot inside his duplex on Hillside Drive in Jeffersonville about 3 a.m. March 3, state police said.
Herrington has admitted the fatal shooting to an unidentified person listed in federal court papers as a “source of information (SOI),” the government said in a motion seeking his detention pending trial.
“Herrington also told the SOI that Herrington had recently solicited several of his associates from Philadelphia to travel to Vermont to kill the witnesses involved in the case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said in the motion.
The motion does not mention any witnesses by name, but court papers earlier had noted Samantha L. Simms, 32, of South Burlington drove Herrington in her truck to Haynes’ residence in Jeffersonville and that he later fired multiple shots into the duplex.
The fatal shot struck the victim in the stomach and he was found dead on the kitchen floor, police said.
Records show the victim’s fiancé, Amy Pudvah, formerly of Fairfax, also was present. Pudvah, who shared the residence, told state police the shooter had been visiting from Philadelphia and was known as “Tee,” police said. Investigators later traced that street name to Herrington, records show.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy postponed arguments over the detention request. As lawyers began those arguments there were technical difficulties with the video feed from a New Hampshire jail where Herrington is being held.
Due to the deadly COVID-19 virus, federal courts are attempting to reduce the number of people appearing for hearings and using electronic means. The new court date will be set later.
Conroy did grant a request from Assistant Federal Public Defender Elizabeth Quinn for 90 days to investigate the case and to file possible pre-trial motions.
Herrington was arrested March 19 in Philadelphia on the federal warrant from Vermont. It was after the arrest that Herrington made the reported threats, records show.
Herrington told the source of information that the shooting was over 60-70 bundles of heroin, Fuller’s detention motion noted.
That appears to match the police investigation, which included the seizure of 62 bundles of heroin inside a recliner in the living room, Fuller said.
“The court should detain the defendant because he is the primary suspect in the homicide,” Fuller wrote. She later notes Herrington is the only suspect. Fuller wrote he should not be released because “his threats to witnesses should foreclose any consideration of it.”
If convicted, Herrington faces up to life imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine in the gun case. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine for the drug charge.