Richard K. Lewis, the man South Burlington police cited with grossly negligent operation with death resulting after hitting a cyclist with his car, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Oct. 15 incident.
The 69-year-old from Hinesburg was released following his arraignment on April 6, under the condition that he does not operate a motor vehicle. His arraignment, and court documents associated with the case, bring new details of the incident to light, which resulted in the death of Gerard Malavenda, a cyclist from Williston.
“An accomplished and seasoned bicyclist, Gerry had set out on a glorious Vermont day for a ride that would unfortunately be his last,” Malavenda’s obituary reads.
Lewis hung up when reached by phone. His attorney, Brooks G. McArthur, did not respond to several phone messages and emails.
On Oct. 15, just after noon, South Burlington police officers responded to the scene in the area near 1410 Hinesburg Rd., where they found Malavenda — wearing a neon shirt, as well as neon shoe covers — “breathing, but not speaking,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lewis was the only occupant in his GMC truck and told police that he had been going to visit his son, who lives off Hinesburg Road in South Burlington. While traveling southbound, he recalled slowing down after seeing Malavenda straddling his bike, which was perpendicular to the roadway on the west side of the road.
“Lewis ... worried about the rear tire of the bicycle, which he repeated to me several times,” South Burlington officer Hazen Powell wrote in the affidavit of probable cause. “Lewis was attempting to avoid the male but stated he was suddenly right in front of Lewis’ truck.”
Malavenda’s bike was found with damage to its rear tire, but no damage to the frame or handlebars. There were no witnesses to the crash.
Lewis “denied looking at his cellphone, being distracted by the interior of his vehicle or looking around directly before the crash occurred,” Powell wrote. He stopped his car, asked a nearby resident to call 911 and then called his son.
Malavenda was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center’s emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.
Powell spoke with Lewis at the scene, who was in his truck on a phone call when the officer asked to see his cell phone, according to court documents. Powell examined Lewis’ phone and noted that his call and missed call history folders were both empty, aside from the call he had just been on.
Lewis told the officer he had called his son immediately after the crash, but that call was deleted.
“I found it suspicious Lewis had deleted a phone call he had made immediately after the crash,” the officer said in the complaint. “Lewis advised he always deleted his call history. I did not observe any text messages within 15 minutes before the crash was reported.”
Lewis was then released, and the road shut down so the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction process team could process the scene.
Over the course of several weeks, South Burlington police seized Lewis’ phone and determined his cellphone had been connected to the vehicle’s Bluetooth system minutes before the crash occurred, according to court documents. Powell later sent a subpoena to AT&T, but the company told him that there were no records of phone calls or text messages available made between 11:51 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.
“I advised the representative (that) I had observed the individual using their phone and making calls between 11:51 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” Powell wrote in court documents. “The representative advised (that) AT&T had provided all of the information they had for the hours of 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Oct. 15.”
The state police’s investigation of the crash scene showed Lewis’ car had veered nearly three feet over the white fog line into the southbound shoulder where Malavenda was with his bike.
Speed was not a contributing factor in this motor vehicle crash “but rather a lane deviation possibly due to an inattentive operator,” the state police crash report reads. He was later cited by the South Burlington Police Department in February.
“Lewis failed to exercise ordinary care by not only failing to avoid a bicyclist on the shoulder of a public highway ... but in fact driving more than two feet to the right of the fog line and striking the bicyclist,” Powell wrote.
No trial date for Lewis has been set at this time.
