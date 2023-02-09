Leroy Headley, 41, of South Burlington, has been sentenced to serve 20 years to life for killing his longtime partner almost five years ago.
Headey fatally shot Anako “Annette” Lumumba, 33, in the forehead in the home they shared on Southview Drive off Hinesburg Road on May 3, 2018.
She was the mother to their children, according to South Burlington police.
Headley fled to Jamaica after the killing and was eventually captured in Feb. 2020 with help from the U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont.
He was due to go on trial in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington this winter, but a plea deal was hammered out between the defense and prosecution. Judge Alison Arms agreed recently to accept the plea agreement after hearing from all parties.
Once Headley completes his prison term, he will on probation for the rest of his life.
The plea deal did not resolve an unrelated case of sexual assault on two female minors in a hotel room, officials said.
South Burlington police put together the murder case that included two incriminating phone calls. One was from Headley confessing to a 911 operator in Vermont, officials said.
It was shortly after the killing that South Burlington police said it first received a phone call about the shooting. Headley’s brother, Onel, had gone into Falmouth, Mass., police to report his brother had told him about the shooting back home, Falmouth police South Burlington.
City police said they responded to the duplex to find Lumumba dead in a pool of blood about 6:30 p.m. Lumumba, a licensed practical nurse, died from the single gunshot wound to the head, Police Lt. Chris Bataille reported.
Headley made a $5,000 cash withdrawal from the nearby Vermont Federal Credit Union next to Midas Muffler off Williston Road just before the shooting. Authorities said Headley first fled to Albany, N.Y., where his 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder was found abandoned.
Headley was placed on the U.S. Marshals Service Top 15 Most Wanted in 2019. The U.S Marshals said he was a dangerous man who had a history of assault and domestic violence.
Headley will get credit for time served since his arrest. He is serving his sentence at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Several Lumumba family members read statements to the judge.
One daughter, who said she viewed Headley like a father, addressed him directly, according to WPTZ-TV.
“Do you ever think about the trauma I’ve had to go through because my own father decided to be the cause of my mother’s last breath?” Lumumba’s daughter said.
In his statement to the court, Headley offered an apology to the family.
“I wish I could take her place, I would in a heartbeat,” Headley said.
