The man accused of killing Anako “Annette” Lamumba in 2018 has been returned to Vermont following his arrest earlier this month.
Leroy Headley, 38, had been at large since May 2, 2018, when police believe he shot and killed Lamumba, his longtime partner, in their South Burlington home.
On Sunday, Feb. 2 – after 21 months on the run – Headley was caught in Nagril, Jamaica, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
He had been on Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List since November.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, Headley was returned to Vermont by the Marshals Service. Once in the state he was transferred to the custody of the South Burlington Police Department, at the Burlington International Airport, South Burlington police said in a media release Saturday.
He is currently being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on a “hold without bail” arrest warrant for his role in the murder of Lumumba, police said.
Headley had a second warrant for his arrest, for a sexual assault charge, according to police – he is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 16.
South Burlington police, in the media release, said, “The United States Marshal Service worked tirelessly and leveraged all available resources in order to locate Headley and return him to Vermont. Our organization is very thankful for their efforts, Headley’s arrest brings a degree of closure to the family of his victim, Anako, and the South Burlington community.”
Headley is expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for arraignment.