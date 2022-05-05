South Burlington Police have arrested two men in separate incidents that involved handguns.
On May 2 at 4:19 p.m., officers responded to Joy Drive for a report of a car that had struck a tree, which then fell onto a house. The driver fled on foot.
Sgt. Pat Mulcahy pursued the man on the neighborhood’s bike path, which ended on Farrell Street where the sergeant and other officers took Edward Lamson, 22, of Winooski into custody. Police found a handgun they say Lamson tossed from his waistband during the chase.
He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation, resisting arrest and for violating pre-trial conditions of release related to a pending criminal charge.
The second incident took place the next day, on May 3 about 4 a.m., after South Burlington officers responded to a hotel on Shelburne Road for a report of a man trespassing in someone else’s room.
Police arrested Roy Erno, 35, of Middlebury, and during his arrest on an active warrant from Burlington found a concealed firearm in a backpack.
Erno was lodged for lack of bail and was expected to be arraigned May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.