A South Burlington multi-time felon was arrested at his home on drug and gun charges in connection with a July 4th holiday weekend shooting in Burlington.
Leon Delima, 34, of 54 Suburban Square, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday afternoon for a two-count federal indictment.
Delima pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a .40-caliber pistol while being a convicted felon and a second felony count of knowingly and intentionally possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of the .40-caliber pistol used in the shooting about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 351 North Avenue, known as Cambrian Rise housing. It was the former offices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington before it was sold.
Nobody was injured in the shooting and investigators found casings in the area, police said.
It is among more than two dozen serious shootings that police say have been reported in Burlington this year.
Burlington Police said Delima has faced six felony charges with three convictions, in addition to a multitude of misdemeanor charges and convictions and parole violations.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Delima detained pending trial, citing his criminal history, participation in criminal activity while on probation or parole, history of violence, including use of a weapon, and a lack of steady employment.
Doyle set Jan. 16 for pre-trial motions.
The arrest was made through the new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, created last month by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement officers and federal and state prosecutors.
It is designed to target gang violence and other serious cases involving firearms.
The federal grand jury in Burlington returned the indictment last Thursday and it was sealed until the task force could set up surveillance at Delima’s home.
Burlington Police officers responded to the Oct. 2 shooting and found two men, including Delima, near Crowley Street. Officers took Delima into custody and found a felony amount of cocaine — more than 30 grams — in his possession, police said.
A second man was released without charges.
