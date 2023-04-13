A former South Burlington man who was due to go on trial in federal court next week for charges of illegal possession of five stolen Teslas, is withdrawing his plea and moving forward on admitting the crimes that drew international news coverage.
Michael A. Gonzalez, 33, fraudulently obtained the five Teslas valued at about $607,000 from car dealerships in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Florida and had them brought across state lines to Vermont in 2018 and 2019, the federal indictment said.
One Tesla was destroyed during a suspicious fire in Shelburne Bay on Lake Champlain in February 2019, the U.S. Secret Service said.
Officials said a hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon for Gonzalez to withdraw his earlier not guilty pleas and admit his guilt in U.S. District Court.
There is no signed plea agreement filed in the latest chapter of the ongoing case. It would be considered an open plea, which leaves it up to Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford to determine the penalty after a presentence report is prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.
Gonzalez signed a 15-page plea agreement in September 2022 and a change of plea hearing was scheduled in court for the following month. However, as the defendant arrived at court, Gonzalez indicated he wanted to keep his not guilty pleas on the record. He did not say why.
A second change of plea hearing was scheduled in January 2023, but that time he said he wanted a jury trial.
Crawford agreed to accommodate him and scheduled the trial to start in federal court in Rutland on Monday with jury selection.
Gonzalez, who has lived in several Chittenden County communities including South Burlington, Hinesburg and Colchester, is well known to police in Vermont for a wide range of cases.
Gonzalez made initial down payments of $2,500 for each of the five Teslas and then arranged for electronic transfer of funds to cover the balance of each vehicle, but the accounts lacked sufficient money or were from phony accounts, according to the 20-page indictment, which also details Gonzalez’s elaborate sequence of events to create the alleged fraud.
He took delivery of each of the five cars before Tesla discovered his failure to complete the final payments. Gonzalez resold or attempted to resell four of the five vehicles, the indictment said.
Gonzalez never received the proper paperwork to resell the fifth car, which subsequently burned on a frozen portion of Shelburne Bay in 2019, records show. They note Gonzalez attempted to seek insurance funds for the value of the burned Tesla, but the claim was denied when he twice failed to appear to give his statement under oath.
While the stolen car case was pending, Gonzalez finished serving a 13-month federal sentence for making a false written statement about his criminal record when he unlawfully attempted to buy a firearm in September 2019.
Gonzalez, who was living in Hinesburg at the time, failed to disclose to the Williston gun dealer he had a pending felony charge of aggravated domestic assault involving the mother of his child, police said. Gonzalez threatened to kill the woman by trying to drive his truck over her and then ramming her van twice with her in it in Colchester in August 2019, records show.
They note he continued to threaten to kill her as she called 911.
Earlier Gonzalez was dubbed “Pizza Man” after a mistaken identity case at a drug house in Stonehedge North in South Burlington in April 2018. When Gonzalez came outside to get his pizza, he mistook a uniformed South Burlington Police Officer in a fully marked blue and gray cruiser with a blue light bar as the late-night local pizza delivery person arriving at the condominium. He had a pending warrant from Franklin County and city police said he was in possession for a small amount of heroin and ecstasy, records show.
Tesla has been one of the best-selling electric passenger car manufacturers. In reserving a Tesla online or in a company store, the customer gets to choose the model, color and options while making a $2,500 deposit. Once the car is ready the customer can collect it from a Tesla store or have it delivered. Payments would be completed through a wire transfer, loan financing, or an automated clearing house (ACH) transfer, the indictment said.
