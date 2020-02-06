A Colchester man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to a charge of embezzlement at a South Burlington auto parts store.
Kyle Gray, 27, stole $5,858 over several months from Advanced Auto Parts at 861 Williston Road, South Burlington Police said in court papers.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville agreed to release Gray on conditions, including that he stay away from the business in the Staples Plaza. Gray is due back in court Feb. 26.
Police Officer Joanna Morse said she responded to the store about 3:45 p.m., Jan. 3, for a report from the store’s regional asset protection manager. Investigation showed about two dozen abnormalities in both transactions and refunds, Morse said.
Morse said Gray told her that he would return items that he had never purchased and that he used the money to pay bills. Gray also said he sold some items to friends and kept the profit, Morse said.
If convicted, Gray faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.