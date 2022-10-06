A former South Burlington police officer has resolved his high-profile domestic violence criminal cases that have been pending in Vermont Superior Court in North Hero for more nearly three years.
Christopher Matott, 33, most recently of Rouses Point, N.Y., received a suspended prison sentence of 120 days to two years and was placed on probation for four years for domestic assault and criminal threatening convictions.
He pleaded guilty to both charges and was assessed $294 in court costs.
In a separate case, Judge Samuel Hoar Jr. also imposed $400 in fines on Matott for two cases of violating pre-trial release conditions, but as part of the plea agreement the payment of the fines was suspended.
The judge did assess Matott another $354 in court costs for those two convictions.
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito said the domestic assault conviction means Matott will never be able to serve as a police officer and he will be prohibited under federal law from carrying or using a firearm.
Matott still is facing a felony aggravated domestic assault charge in Chittenden County. Matott reportedly grabbed a woman around the neck until she lost consciousness on Nov. 21, 2018, at a South Burlington hotel hours after she threw him a surprise 30th birthday party, court records show.
The South Burlington case is due for jury selection on Nov. 7 with a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 2.
Matott worked for South Burlington police from March 5, 2014, and left in good standing to join Winooski Police on July 12, 2017, the city said. After working in the patrol division for Winooski for about two years, Matott was assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in 2019.
Matott was initially suspended and later fired by the city of Winooski after he was arrested on more than a half dozen charges by Vermont State Police in February 2020.
Matott filed a union grievance over his dismissal by then-Winooski City Manager Jessie Baker, now city manager in South Burlington. The four-step union grievance reached the final level — a federal arbitrator — but the two sides agreed to put it on hold until his criminal cases were resolved.
The Matott arrest also led to a sweeping internal affairs investigation for South Burlington department because of claims some officers may have known about the abuse and did not report it. The investigation eventually resulted in discipline for two female officers. There was a forced resignation of one detective due to inconsistencies in her statements. There was a letter of reprimand issued to a patrol officer, who subsequently resigned and was hired at Norwich University, records show.
Matott has been working recently as a part-time building code and zoning officer for the town of Chazy, N.Y., and as a part-time code enforcement officer and safety officer in the town and village of Champlain, N.Y.
DiSabito said the terms of the plea agreement were acceptable to the victim.
The victim attended the 35-minute court hearing last Thursday with family and friends but declined Judge Hoar’s offer to make a statement.
Matott also declined to address the specific charges.
“I’m just trying to put it behind me,” he told the court.
Defense lawyer Robert W. Katims said the plea agreement also provides that his client undergo screening, evaluation and counseling if recommended. Matott has post-traumatic stress disorder due to his activities as a law enforcement officer, Katims said.
Katims said his client is looking to move forward and will comply with conditions of probation. While acknowledging his client has had trouble following court conditions, Katims said he did not expect Matott would violate the terms of his probation.
Matott faced a maximum sentence of up to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine for the domestic assault case, the judge noted.
Original charges
The original charges in Grand Isle were one felony count for unlawful restraint in Alburgh on Dec. 15, 2019, while the other five were misdemeanors: three counts of domestic assault and two counts of criminal threatening, all between July and December 2019 in Alburgh, records show.
Matott pleaded no guilty to those six charges in 2020, along with a felony aggravated domestic assault count from Chittenden County.
The charges all stem from a single complaint from the woman who said she was physically assaulted and threatened repeatedly during their relationship, court records show.
The claims involved strangling, being restrained by force, receiving repeated threats of death and violence and being prevented from leaving a room or residence, Vermont State Police said at the time.
The victim also had several audio and video recordings.
DiSabito added more criminal charges, including violation of conditions of release and obstruction of justice, after Matott made improper contact with the victim while the case was pending.
As part of the plea bargain, DiSabito agreed to dismiss two other counts of domestic assault, and charges of both unlawful restraint and criminal threatening from the original prosecution. DiSabito also agreed to drop three other counts of violation of conditions of release and one charge of obstruction of justice stemming from subsequent interactions between the victim and Matott, he said.
The obstruction of justice charge stemmed from Matott trying to get the woman to write a recantation. DiSabito said the charge centered on Matott repeatedly texting the woman about thoughts of suicide and to get her to download a specific texting app designed to make their conversations untraceable.
