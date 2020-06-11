A former South Burlington man, arrested last fall after threatening a local preschool and the Patchen Road apartment building where he lived – and being found in possession of a hoax explosive device – is now the suspect in a June 5 carjacking at a Shelburne Road convenience store.
The suspect, identified as Daniel Williams, 33, presumed homeless by police, was hospitalized out of state following the carjacking that ended with an “officer-involved shooting” in Massachusetts.
At 5 a.m. on June 5, South Burlington police received a call about a car being stolen at a Shelburne Road convenience store. A man, later identified as Williams, had approached the owner of a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck owner asked Williams if he needed help.
Williams became confrontational and a struggle ensued, according to police. The truck owner got out of his vehicle, and eventually fell to the ground. Williams fled the area in the Ford F-150.
Police issued a “be on the lookout” notice for the stolen truck. At around 7 a.m., officers in southwestern Vermont spotted the stolen truck.
The officers chased it, but had to stop because of safety reasons, police said.
Later, Massachusetts State Troopers saw the stolen truck and began a chase of their own. During that pursuit, the stolen truck drove in the direction of a Massachusetts State Trooper who was setting up a tire deflation device.
Things ended after an officer-involved shooting, according to the police report. Williams was shot by one of the police officers in Massachusetts, said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.
Burke did not know if Williams had a weapon, but he said it sounded like Williams had used the vehicle as a weapon.
Williams was hospitalized in Massachusetts and remained so as of Saturday morning, June 6.
South Burlington Police investigators will work with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office on criminal charges related to the truck theft.
Williams was recently released from custody following the Oct. 17, 2019, incident in South Burlington, as previously reported.
He faced criminal charges related to an incident of criminal threatening and possession of a hoax explosive device, those cases were dismissed in 2020, according to police.