A former South Burlington man has been charged with illegal possession of five stolen Teslas, including one car that was destroyed during a February 2019 fire in Shelburne Bay on Lake Champlain.
Michael A. Gonzalez, 32, now of Colchester, fraudulently obtained the five Teslas valued at about $607,000 from dealerships in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Florida and brought them to Vermont in 2018 and 2019, records show.
The U.S. Secret Service arrested Gonzalez, who appeared briefly in U.S. District Court on Aug. 27 to plead not guilty to the five felony counts.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Gonzalez held until a detention hearing could be conducted. The hearing was due to resume this week after the deadline for the newspaper.
Assistant U.S. attorney Jeffrey W. Davis wrote Gonzalez is a risk to obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice and that he might threaten, injure or intimidate a prospective witness or juror. Davis said there is no way to ensure Gonzalez will appear in court.
Attempts this week to reach his defense lawyer, Chandler Matson of Stowe, were unsuccessful.
If convicted, Gonzalez faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Gonzalez made initial down payments of $2,500 for each Tesla and then arranged for electronic transfer of funds to cover the balance of each vehicle, but the accounts lacked sufficient money or were from phony accounts, the indictment said.
He took delivery of the cars before Tesla discovered his failure to complete the final payments. Gonzalez resold or attempted to resell four of the five vehicles, the indictment said.
Gonzalez never received the proper paperwork to resell one car, which subsequently burned on a frozen portion of Shelburne Bay, records show.
Gonzalez attempted to seek insurance funds for the value of the burned Tesla, but the claim was denied when he twice failed to appear to give his statement under oath.
Gonzalez finished serving a 13-month federal sentence earlier this year for making a false written statement about his criminal record when he unlawfully attempted to buy a firearm in September 2019, records show.
Gonzalez, who was living in Hinesburg at the time, failed to disclose to a Williston gun dealer a pending felony charge of aggravated domestic assault, police said.
‘Pizza man’
Earlier Gonzalez was dubbed “Pizza man” after a mistaken identity case with police at a house in Stonehedge North in South Burlington in April 2018. When Gonzalez came outside to get his pizza, he mistook a uniformed South Burlington police officer in a fully marked blue and gray cruiser as the late-night local pizza delivery person arriving at the condominium. He had a pending warrant from Franklin County and city police said he was in possession of a small amount of heroin and ecstasy, records show.
The 20-page indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury Aug. 26, outlined an elaborate sequence of events.
In the first case, Gonzalez put down a deposit on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 on Sept. 12, 2018, and following a $55,700 transfer in late October, the Tesla was delivered from New Jersey to Vermont. However, Tesla could never collect its money from his bank account.
Gonzalez subsequently sold the Tesla to a used car dealership in Williston for about $42,000 and he provided the manufacturer’s certificate of origin.
The second case involved Gonzalez’s ordering of a 2018 Tesla Model X for about $144,200 on Dec. 31, 2018. Gonzalez made the $2,500 deposit using someone else’s bank account.
For the balance, the indictment said he tried to use four bank accounts with insufficient funds. The car was delivered to Gonzalez from Dedham, Mass., to Burlington.
Gonzalez used a Tesla supercharger station near a store in Berlin to power the vehicle on Jan. 21, 2019, and police said he was spotted on surveillance cameras stealing a $1,200 rocking chair from the store and putting it into his car.
The next day Gonzalez listed the car on Craigslist for $108,000. The ad said in part: “mint condition, highest end Tesla model, 2,000 miles. Was $149,000 new. Mike.”
Gonzalez sold it in South Burlington for $60,000 cash and a $30,000 check, which the defendant deposited into one of his Fidelity accounts. Gonzalez provided the new owner with the certificate of origin, but never paid Tesla the $141,700 balance.
Gonzalez purchased the third Tesla, a 2018 Model X, in Florida for $152,664 by using his Florida driver’s license for identification on Jan. 24, 2019. He also used his PayPal account for the deposit and used a Dunnellon, Fla. address.
He took possession of the car at a Tesla store in Tampa after initiating a series of money transfers and signing a delivery declaration acknowledging possession of the car.
But because Gonzalez could never get a certificate of origin, he was unable to register the vehicle, get a title or re-sell it.
Gonzalez drove the car onto a frozen section of Shelburne Bay on Feb. 24, 2019, and claimed he was going to do some night fishing. He also claimed the car began to hiss and then caught fire. Gonzalez did not have a state fishing license but bought one a week later.
The Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department responded but the Tesla was engulfed in flames and was destroyed. Gonzalez later submitted an insurance claim, which was denied for his failure to cooperate.
The fourth Tesla cost $136,710 in March 2019. The 2019 Model X was ordered in someone else’s name.
Gonzalez used a non-existent account to pay the balance the next day. One day later, he took delivery of the car at a Tesla store in Manhasset, N.Y., along with the certificate of origin.
Gonzalez transferred ownership into his own name in April 2019 by claiming he swapped an “even trade” with a friend for a 2013 Kia Optima.
The defendant put the Tesla up for sale on eBay and found a buyer for $99,400 by May. He took a $2,000 deposit and delivered it to a friend of the eBay buyer at the Burlington International Airport on June 15, 2019.
To complete the sale, the eBay buyer’s friend provided Gonzalez with two checks totaling about $97,400. Gonzalez subsequently deposited the checks into separate bank accounts.
The final purchase was a 2019 Tesla Model X for about $115,200 in July 2019. Again, Gonzalez subsequently collected the car at a Tesla dealership in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and he received the certificate of origin.
He attempted to register the car in his name and falsely claimed he had purchased it from “A.C.” for $80,000.
A vehicle repossession company located the Tesla in a parking garage in Burlington, but Gonzalez fled the scene.
The next day Gonzalez rented a storage unit at a facility in Wolcott large enough to store a Tesla.
Gonzalez was arrested and jailed in February 2020 on the unrelated federal charge of making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer while trying to buy a gun. A week later Gonzalez told “A.C.” in a recorded conversation from prison that he still had the Tesla and planned to sell it when released from prison.
Nine days after his release, he tried to sell the car to a person in Seabrook, N.H., but Seabrook police eventually took custody of the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.