A former South Burlington school district security guard turned van driver has been sentenced to serve three years in prison after admitting to molesting two children.
Jerry A. Normandin, 64, of Milton, was placed on paid administrative as soon as South Burlington School officials became aware of the misconduct on July 23, 2021, then-superintendent David Young said at the time.
Normandin pleaded guilty Monday in Vermont Superior Court to two felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with children by engaging in sex acts: with a South Burlington student under age 13 between September 2020 and July 2021 and with a Milton boy under age 16, between 2006 and 2011.
As part of the plea deal, a more serious sexual assault charge was dropped.
Judge Alison S. Arms agreed to impose concurrent 5-to-15-year prison terms with a specific requirement he spend three years behind bars. The remainder will be served on probation with strict conditions. Normandin must register as a convicted sex offender wherever he lives for the rest of his life.
He also is required to participate in the Vermont Treatment Program for Sexual Abusers, Arms said.
Arms had rejected a similar plea deal earlier that would have netted Normandin two years in prison because she believed it was an insufficient penalty. According to court records, Arms cited the number of victims, the length of time the conduct went on, the grooming of children and the vulnerability of the victims. Normandin was then allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas.
Arms outlined those concerns again when she noted a line given by one victim about Normandin: “He destroyed my life.”
Arms, who has been known to push back on some proposed plea deals, said at the time she did not make the decision lightly and understood the victims wanted closure, but the deal was too lenient based on the compelling statements of one victim.
She said Monday that the added year still does not fully address the real and lifelong harm Normandin has inflicted on the two children, saying that, while he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, the survivors also have a life-long sentence inflicted by his actions.
One victim did speak in court and said he was glad Normandin was finally admitting his guilt. The victim said he has been going to church each week and determined he needed to forgive Normandin, but was disappointed he was not getting more time behind bars.
Normandin apologized to both victims and said he is looking forward to getting on with his life after serving his prison sentence.
Former school employee
Normandin worked various jobs at the South Burlington school district starting in 2009, when he was hired as a security officer to monitor driving and parking safety at the city’s high school and middle school parking lot on Dorset Street, Young said. By 2018, Normandin became a general paraeducator and served as a study hall monitor. Beginning in January 2021 Normandin was assigned as a driver for one of the school-owned vans, Young said. The district used its own vans instead of using taxi cabs for certain student transports.
Normandin initially pleaded not guilty two years ago to lewd and lascivious conduct with the South Burlington student that he provided van rides during the previous school year.
He also pleaded not guilty in court at that time to a charge of aggravated sexual assault for his conduct in 2005-2007 and a charge of sexual assault for acts in 2008-2011 for incidents reported in Milton, police said.
Then-deputy state’s attorney Dana DiSano filed the three felony charges when the two unrelated complaints dovetailed into one criminal case, officials said.
According to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, Milton Police received a late reported sexual assault complaint in July 2021.
While the Milton investigation was underway, South Burlington Police fielded a complaint that a developmentally disabled child had sexual contact with a school bus driver.
Graham said she also spoke with Gary Marckres, then-director of operations for the school district, who was aware of the complaint against a bus driver, later identified as Normandin.
Police continued to investigate and they eventually approached Normandin in the parking lot at the Tuttle Middle School in July 2021. They moved to a nearby picnic table for a formal interview. Normandin denied any improper contact, but eventually was placed under arrest, police said at the time.
Per Normandin’s probation terms, he is to have no contact, including in person, by phone, in writing or through a third party with the victims in the two cases or with any children under age 18. He also is not to harass or abuse the victims or their families. Arms also ordered Normandin to stay at least 300 feet away from the two victims, their homes, schools, places of employment and their vehicles.
He also must stay away from all children under age 18 unless approved by his probation officer, is not allowed to give children rides and is prohibited from volunteering or working for any business or organizations that serve children.
Normandin is required to provide the sex offender registry updated information each year within 10 days of his birthday and within three days if he moves, enrolls in a school, changes employment, or has a child under age 18 move into his household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.