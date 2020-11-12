A judge recently gave lawyers two weeks to file more legal arguments showing whether or not a felony aggravated domestic assault charge against a former South Burlington police officer should be dismissed.
Christopher Mattot, 31, now of Rouses Point, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in February to a charge of grabbing a woman around the neck until she lost consciousness in 2018 in South Burlington.
The Other Paper does not identify alleged victims of domestic or sexual violence. The 30-year-old woman, who provided multiple police statements including a video-taped session, has now signed an affidavit saying the reported attack at a South Burlington hotel never happened, defense attorney Robert Katims told a judge last week.
Katims said the Chittenden County charge, which came out of a Grand Isle County investigation, can’t go forward because the initial claim is no longer valid. He said he believes there is no admissible evidence to support the charge in Vermont Superior Court.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said she thinks the South Burlington case could be given to a jury to decide the facts.
She said others who experienced domestic violence have recanted and jury convictions were obtained.
The Matott case also led to a sweeping internal affairs investigation at the South Burlington Police Department that eventually resulted in the forced resignation of one city police detective and a letter of reprimand for a second city officer.
Matott worked for South Burlington Police from 2014 until 2017. He then worked in the patrol division for Winooski for about two years and was assigned to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force last fall.
The City of Winooski initially put Matott on paid leave, but after an internal investigation he was fired March 26.
The Winooski Police Union later filed a grievance on his behalf, which is pending.
During his initial arraignment in February in Grand Isle County, Matott denied six local criminal charges -— felony unlawful restraint, three counts of domestic assault, two counts of criminal threatening — all between July 12and Dec. 14, 2019. He also denied the South Burlington charge that day.
The six Grand Isle County charges all stem from the original complaint from the woman who said she was repeatedly physically assaulted and threatened by Matott, court records show.
During the court hearing Thursday, George played an about 25-minute portion of a two-hour video recording of an interview by the woman with now retired-State Police Detective Sgt. Rick Desany and Detective Trooper Michael Mattuccio on Feb. 7. In the video the woman was interviewed about the events leading up and including the alleged incident.
“He just exploded,” she said on the video.
She said when Matott put his hands on her throat, he had no shirt on and she scratched him to try to get away, but he works out at the gym each day.
“I was doing anything I could to get away,” she explained.
Matott later took pictures of the scratches and said he would use them to have her arrested, she told the two detectives.
She said when she later woke up, he was not there, but her throat hurt.
The interview portions that led to the six criminal charges in Grand Isle were not played.
Katims had tried to get those dismissed earlier, but Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito filed a 24-page response with attachments explaining why his six cases needed to proceed.
Judge Samuel Hoar Jr., in a one-paragraph ruling in September agreed.
Hoar wrote, “Sworn statements and affidavits, even if not independently admissible, are nevertheless competent proffers of admissible testimony. Competing sworn statements and affidavits, including deposition testimony, that may call into question the accuracy of the proffer do not render the proffer incompetent; rather they are modifying evidence. As such, the court properly ignored such admissions.”
George used DiSabito’s response and made some arguments on Thursday in fighting to keep her felony charge moving forward.
Judge Martin Maley gave Katims one week to add to his arguments and afforded George one week to respond to it. Maley said the case would remain under advisement until he ruled.
Katims told the court that should he lose the dismissal motion, he and his client were willing to proceed to trial soon — and the veteran defense lawyer said they might be willing to have the case heard by a judge instead of a 12-person jury.
Matott also pleaded not guilty in court in North Hero in June to four misdemeanor counts of violating the conditions of release in his original seven criminal cases by having improper contact with the woman at her home.
On the interview video, the woman reported she had mentioned the domestic violence to two female police officers that worked with Matott during his days at South Burlington Police and they urged her to leave him.
That public disclosure to state police led to the internal investigation of the two South Burlington officers. Detective Cassandra “Cassie” Ellison was forced to resign June 25 after George said she would not accept any more criminal cases from her due to inconsistent statement in the Matott case.
Patrol Cpl. Kelsey Monroe received a formal letter of discipline for her personnel file from South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. Monroe also had to review the pertinent 11-page department policy covering the reporting of possible misconduct by another officer and it became a teachable reminder for the entire department.
The woman told state police the conversation with the two female officer got back to Matott and he confronted her. “He said he should slit my throat from ear to ear,” she said on the video statement.
Early in the criminal investigation, police said they seized eight firearms — shotguns, rifles and handguns — owned by Matott or Winooski Police as part of an extreme risk protection order.
The woman detailed a series of physical assaults that included strangling, being restrained by force, receiving repeated threats of death and violence, and being prevented from leaving a room or residence, state police said.
George also provided the court with copies of the woman’s affidavit seeking a restraining order, which was dropped later, and recordings of Matott made by the woman on her cellphone from July 12, 2019.
