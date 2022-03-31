Eike Blohm, 39, a former University of Vermont Medical Center emergency room doctor was sentenced last week to 100 months in jail.
The South Burlington man pleaded guilty last July to a felony charge of possession of child pornography as part of a wide-ranging investigation.
“I’m guilty of it,” Blohm said at the time of his guilty plea.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss last week also placed Blohm on 12 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution to his victims.
The federal sentence runs concurrently with an 80-to-82-month state sentence on one felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct and 20 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.
Blohm also pleaded guilty to those charges.
The criminal case began to unravel when an employee at the medical center discovered a “KnowYourNanny” camera hidden in a unisex employee bathroom in the emergency department in April 2020. The camera was concealed inside an inconspicuous item and placed in the bathroom, police said.
The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations seized the camera and uncovered about 1,300 videos with about 900 videos depicting Blohm’s co-workers in at least two bathrooms at the Burlington hospital.
Investigators seized numerous digital devices from Blohm’s South Burlington home, and a review of the devices showed child pornography, some depicting children under the age of 12 years old, officials said.
The hospital website at the time noted Blohm also was an assistant professor in the College of Medicine. Blohm also reported he was hired as the EMS medical director in Essex in 2017 working on continuing education and emergency medical technicians.
The UVM Medical Center initially placed Blohm on leave when the case became public in April 2020. A month later when he was charged in federal court, Blohm was fired.
Michael Donoghue contributed to this report.
