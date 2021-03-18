Lawyers for a former South Burlington police officer, and the state of Vermont, say they are waiting for jury trials to resume in Vermont before they can proceed with a felony aggravated domestic assault charge.
Christopher Matott, 32, most recently of Rouses Point, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in February 2020 to a charge of grabbing the woman around the neck until she lost consciousness on Nov. 21, 2018 in South Burlington, court records show.
Matott also pleaded not guilty at the same time to six other criminal counts in Grand Isle County, stemming from the same complaint by the woman who said she was repeatedly physically assaulted and threatened during their relationship.
The Grand Isle charges are one felony count for unlawful restraint in Alburgh on Dec. 15, 2019, while the other five were misdemeanors: three counts of domestic assault and two counts of criminal threatening, all between July 12, 2019 and Dec. 14, 2019, according to records.
The Other Paper does not identify alleged victims of domestic or sexual violence.
Matott worked for South Burlington Police from 2014-2017, when he left to join Winooski Police.
After working in the patrol division for Winooski for about two years, Matott was assigned to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in fall 2019.
Matott was fired March 26 of last year, on multiple grounds, after initially being placed on paid leave.
During a hearing in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington last week Judge Martin Maley explained the state is looking to resume jury trials with COVID-19 vaccines being available. Maley said the Judge Edward J. Costello Courthouse in Burlington is likely to be among those to host the early trials this summer.
Defense lawyer Robert Katims and Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said they expect the Matott case in Chittenden County to go to trial.
Both still have depositions to take from witnesses.
Maley said defendants that are now held in jail for lack of bail will get trials before those that have posted bail or are released on conditions.
Matott is free on conditions.
The 30-year-old Grand Isle County woman, who provided police multiple statements including a two-hour video-taped session, has since signed an affidavit saying the attack at a South Burlington hotel never happened, according to Katims.
Motions to dismiss the charges in both counties were denied earlier by judges.
It was unclear when trials in Grand Isle County might resume.
Matott also pleaded not guilty in June in court in North Hero to four counts of violating the conditions of release in his criminal cases by having improper contact with the woman at her home.
He filed a union grievance through the Winooski Police seeking to regain his job. An independent arbitrator — the fourth level of the grievance process — recently held a two-day hearing.
A decision is pending.
The other lower levels, the police chief, city manager and city council, all upheld the firing.
The Matott case also led to a sweeping internal affairs investigation at the South Burlington Police Department that eventually resulted in discipline for two female officers — forced resignation of one detective because of inconsistent statements and a letter of reprimand for a patrol officer, records show.
The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation on Feb. 6, 2020, when the Alburgh woman sought an extreme risk protection order, court records show.
Matott’s firearms were seized and the criminal investigation was referred to Vermont State Police.
The woman detailed a series of physical assaults that included strangling, being restrained by force, receiving repeated threats of death and violence and being prevented from leaving a room or residence, state police said.
