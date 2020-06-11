A former South Burlington Police Officer, charged with multiple counts of domestic assault, criminal threatening and unlawful restraint, is facing new charges for violating the conditions of release imposed by a judge.
Suspended Winooski Police Detective Christopher Matott, 31, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in North Hero to the four new counts last Thursday.
Matott and his defense lawyer Robert Katims appeared by phone due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place for Vermont courthouses. Katims tried unsuccessfully to get the judge to rule there was no probable cause for the latest charges stemming from incidents in April.
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito said the police officer had ignored a judge’s order to stay away from the alleged victim’s home in Alburgh and to also follow all Family Court orders.
Matott served with South Burlington Police from March 5, 2014, until July 13, 2017, and was in good standing when he resigned, Police Chief Patrick Burke has said.
The initial charges are based on a series of claims by an Alburgh woman about Matott’s behavior in both Chittenden and Grand Isle County, Vermont State Police said. He denied those criminal charges in February.