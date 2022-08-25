Fire damaged an Airport Road apartment building in South Burlington Monday afternoon.
South Burlington firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes to find “heavy fire conditions” coming from both floors of the two-story, six-unit building at 40 Airport Road. Crews quickly determined the fire was centered in unit 6 and after extinguishing the fire on the building’s exterior, they went inside to search for occupants, according to fire officials.
The unit was unoccupied, and no one was injured in the blaze. Two cats are still missing.
Crews used a ladder truck to ventilate the building’s roof, getting the fire under control within 30 minutes of receiving the call, and were able to contain the fire to the unit where the fire originated, which sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Damage is estimated at $180,000 with the next-door apartment sustaining smoke damage estimated at $80,000. The tenant had no insurance, but the building is fully insured.
Cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.
The fire department was assisted by the South Burlington Police Department, Vermont National Guard fire crews, Williston Fire Department, University of Vermont Rescue, and St. Michael’s Fire & Rescue.
