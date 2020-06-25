Federal prosecutors have now indicted an emergency room doctor in a major child pornography case and say they want him to surrender property as part of any sentence he might receive if convicted.
This includes his $900,000 South Burlington home.
Eike Blohm, 38, of Meadowood Drive, is charged with using a minor to produce child pornography on March 17, U.S. District Court records show. The indictment said the pornography used materials mailed or shipped across state lines, which helps makes it a federal crime.
Blohm was arraigned Wednesday, June 24. He pleaded not guilty.
He was initially charged by a criminal complaint for production and possession of child pornography, but a federal grand jury in Burlington last Thursday formally indicted him on the felony count, records show.
His defense lawyer Lisa Shelkrot has hinted a vigorous defense is planned. Any trial would be in Burlington before Judge Christina Reiss.
Blohm was entitled to have a probable cause hearing June 1 to have the government outline its case, but Shelkrot waived it.
Shelkrot had planned to appeal an order by U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy that the former University of Vermont Medical Center doctor needed to be jailed pending trial because he was a risk to flee. The appeal was withdrawn by Shelkrot before it could be heard by Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey Crawford.
The federal forfeiture demand seeks all computers, storage media, cameras and electronic equipment seized by police during the investigation. It also includes any property or profits made from the criminal conduct, the indictment said.
The forfeiture notice also seeks all buildings and land at 203 Meadowwood Drive, off Swift Street, that Blohm bought May 22, 2017. The 4,821 square-foot home, includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on about 1.4 acres in Swift Estates.
Conroy was told last month Blohm is trying to sell his $900,000 home, but the indictment said if the doctor transfers or sells any property, the proceeds may have to be turned over to the federal government.
He recently bought a $12,000 camper that he was living in at a Shelburne campground.
The government also is free to seek a civil forfeiture of the property instead of using the criminal proceeding, the indictment said.
Charges brought
Blohm had more than 1,300 videos that were secretly recorded at the University of Vermont Medical Center and elsewhere when investigators conducted a raid in mid-April, officials said.
Most of the videos appeared to be co-workers at the hospital, but as investigators reviewed the evidence they found some videos also captured children while nude, including taking a bath, records show.
The hospital hidden camera was found in a unisex bathroom for emergency room staff in mid-April, but also had been in UVMMC hospital bathroom earlier based on the videos collected, officials said.
Blohm was initially put on paid leave and his hospital privileges suspended, but after the federal charge the Medical Center fired him.
Blohm was scheduled to be arraigned on state voyeurism charges May 28 in Vermont Superior Court. That state case has been delayed partly because of the federal prosecution, which could bring a mandatory 15-year minimum sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson had said in federal court.
The UVM Medical Center fired Blohm on May 22, a few hours before he appeared before Conroy in U.S. District Court.
Conroy ruled there were no known conditions that would ensure the doctor’s appearance at future hearings.
About 900 videos showed hospital employees in at least two bathrooms at UVMMC, records show. Another 250 images were found later, including more than 20 videos showing a minor child bathing nude – at a location other than the hospital, records indicate.
The child’s identity in the 21 videos is known to law enforcement.
Following a search warrant, investigators found another 132 images of child pornography on Blohm’s iPad that involved a different minor, officials said.
“While the child pornography charges are separate from what occurred at the hospital, this development will be disturbing to our employees, and we will continue to ensure they are supported,” UVMMC spokeswoman Annie Mackin had said.
Masterson reported Blohm had described his current relationship with his wife, who he married last year, as “complicated,” and that she was planning to move the family out of state.
Masterson said Blohm, until mid-April, was on the front lines with colleagues in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus. Now his coworkers have to deal not only with the possibility of infection, but with reports they may have been captured on his hidden camera in the bathroom or changing clothes, Masterson said.
The veteran prosecutor said the camera was set up “for his own sexual gratification” and said it showed “callous indifference.”
Shelkrot has maintained her client could be released on conditions in the community and would show for future court hearings.
She said he is a graduate of Johns Hopkins Medical School and he has spent nearly two decades of his life serving sick people.
The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.