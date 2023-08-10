A South Burlington man, who police have linked to area drug and shooting investigations, pleaded not guilty in federal court this week to filing false claims for COVID-19 relief funds for his non-existent businesses, court records show.
A federal grand jury named Leon Delima, 35, of Suburban Square in a three-count indictment including that he illegally obtained $17,833 from the federal Payroll Protection Program in 2021 in Vermont.
A second count charged him with interstate wire fraud between April and July 2021 for trying to obtain money by transmitting a false PPP loan application across state lines to Benworth Capitol in Florida, the indictment said.
The other count maintains Delima falsely attempted to obtain money later under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a separate COVID-19 relief plan. His application was denied because of several false statements, including that he had no felony convictions in the previous five years.
Records show Delima is at least a four-time convicted felon and one of his convictions was just two years before the disaster loan application, the indictment said.
Delima fraudulently claimed on his PPP application that he had $85,600 in business income from a marketing consulting firm, which was non-existent, the indictment said. It also said Delima listed only $1 in total income on his 2020 tax return.
Delima obtained $17,833 from the PPP in May 2021 and immediately went on a two-week shopping spree that included consumer goods, life expenses and other non-business items, the indictment said. He then applied under the second relief program.
Assistant federal defender Sarah Puls asked in court on Monday for 90 days to investigate the case and consider pre-trial motions. Puls acknowledged there were considerable bank and tax records to review and the case was considered complicated.
U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss set Nov. 6 as the deadline for motions.
After arraignment, Reiss heard testimony on unrelated felony drug and gun charges that Delima is facing as part of a shooting on North Avenue near Crowley Street, not far from the Burlington Police Station in July 2022.
Puls has asked that the court suppress all statements made by Delima to Burlington police and all evidence seized by city officers. She maintained the judge needs to suppress the fruits of an unlawful arrest when there was no probable cause, court records show.
At least three Burlington Police officers were scheduled to testify about their actions the night of the arrest.
Delima has pleaded not guilty in federal court to illegal possession of a .40-caliber pistol while being a convicted felon and with knowingly and intentionally possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute the drug, both during the shooting case, the indictment said.
Those federal charges were filed last October by a grand jury stemming from the shooting on North Avenue. The government said it also is seeking the forfeiture of any firearms and ammunition, including the .40-caliber pistol if Delima is convicted on the gun charge.
The new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force arrested Delima at his South Burlington home last October on the federal gun and drug charges.
The task force is designed to target ongoing gang violence in the city of Burlington, but also as it begins to spread into the suburbs.
During a drug arrest in 2017, Burlington police said Delima had been present for at least three recent drug-related shootings.
