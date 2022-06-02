A South Burlington man charged with making death threats against a Vermont state judge will stay behind bars to keep victims and Vermonters safe, a federal magistrate ruled Monday.
Joshua P. Puma, 35, of South Burlington, will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service because there was some question that he might get released at some point if sent to the state hospital or prison system.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle said he wanted to ensure federal authorities retained control of Puma now that he has been charged in U.S. District Court.
Puma, formerly of Shelburne, pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges.
Puma is named in a three-count indictment that mentions three death threats to the judiciary and one to a defense lawyer. It also maintains Puma threatened to sexually assault Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George.
It is unclear how many state judges were threatened because of a gag order imposed on Vermont State Police by U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest. The judges were not identified.
Kerest declined multiple requests for an interview.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller told the court that there are “hundreds and hundreds” of phone calls made by Puma from prison since he was detained on state charges in 2019.
Fuller said George is very concerned about Puma being released and that she is taking extra security precautions.
Judge Doyle noted that a pre-trial report indicated that Puma has used heroin, cocaine, crack, LSD in the past, but has pretty much stopped using drugs because he has been jailed since March 2019.
Puma said in court he’d been treated for drug addiction in 2015.
South Burlington Police said last week it has spent considerable time dealing with Puma, including an arrest for stalking that involved a neighbor on Williston Road near Heath Street.
It is believed the threats included in the indictment stem from Puma being detained in the stalking case last fall at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
The indictment maintains Puma used the Department of Corrections phone to:
• Threaten the life of a state judge and public defender Sarah Reed on Sept. 30, 2021.
• Threaten the life of a state judge and to sexually assault a state’s attorney, George, on Oct. 26, 2021.
• Threaten the life of a state judge on Nov. 30, 2021.
The government said in court papers that it wants Puma detained pending trial because he presents a significant danger to the community.
There are no known conditions of release that “would assure the safety of the community, especially the safety of the people Puma threatened to kill, assault and maim,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers.
As Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Puls and Fuller battled over the possible release of Puma, Fuller proposed playing the recordings for the judge, but the court declined.
During the hearing, it was disclosed that a state judge had found Puma incompetent to stand trial in a state prosecution and there are two court orders directing him to the state hospital for a 90-day evaluation.
Doyle said he saw a major problem releasing Puma to the state hospital for three months and then having a fight where he should go after.
“Puma specifically indicates in the threats that when he is released from jail, he will kill and maim those state officials, in addition to harming and killing other members of the legal community. The nature of this offense alone compels Puma’s detention pending trial,” Fuller wrote.
“Puma has been in and out of the state criminal justice system for many years, and in September 2019, while in state court, he punched his defense attorney in the face which caused her to fall to the ground. It then took five security officers to restrain him,” Fuller said in her detention motion.
She said Puma later pleaded guilty to assaulting his attorney and was sentenced to 4-12 months.
