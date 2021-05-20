A former South Burlington man has been sentenced to more than 13 months in prison after Vermont’s chief federal judge refused to allow him to withdraw the guilty plea he entered for trying to buy a firearm.
Michael A. Gonzalez, 32, entered the guilty plea on Jan. 8 to falsely swearing on a federal gun purchase form that he had no felony charges pending, despite facing an aggravated assault charge in a domestic case in Colchester, records show.
He later tried to withdraw the plea after he got arrested for trying to peddle a stolen 2019 Tesla X, valued at about $115,000, at an auto shop in Seabrook, N.H., on Sunday Jan. 17, records show.
Federal court records in Vermont noted Gonzalez fraudulently obtained the luxury car from a Tesla dealer in Mount Kisco, N.Y. in July 2019.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford rejected claims by Gonzalez that he did not have enough time to fully comprehend the nature of his guilty plea.
Gonzalez attempted to purchase a Ruger Security 9-millimeter caliber pistol at the Powderhorn Gun Shop, a federally licensed dealer in Williston on Sept. 23, 2019, records show. He was facing up to 15 years in prison, if convicted for the domestic assault.
The 13-month sentence equates to the amount of time Gonzalez has been detained while awaiting resolution of this case. Crawford told Gonzalez he would be on supervised release for three years and would have to follow court-imposed rules.
Gonzalez’s lawyer argued his client was interested in getting out of prison because the state had taken custody of his child and he wanted to regain custody.
Gonzalez had another Telsa burn on Lake Champlain in February 2019. Shelburne police and fire officials reported Gonzalez said he was out on Shelburne Bay ice fishing when the 2019 Model X caught fire, destroying the electric-powered SUV. Officials said Gonzalez said he thought he might have hit a rock shortly before the fire.
U.S. Secret Service took the lead on that case.
He also has been dubbed Pizza Man after a humorous mistaken identity case in April 2018, police said. Gonzalez mistook a uniformed South Burlington officer arriving in a fully marked blue-and-gray police cruiser with blue lights for a late-night local pizza delivery man who was dropping off an order at Stonehedge North Condominiums.
