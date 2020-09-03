A suspect in South Burlington ate drugs in order to get rid of the evidence, police said.
Officers went to the Williston Road Holiday Inn at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, to look into reports.
There they spoke with Travis P. Heath, 48, who police said is homeless, and applied for a search warrant.
While an officer stayed at the room to make sure it was not tampered with, Heath was free to leave.
He left the building, then climbed a tree outside to the third story and broke into the hotel room through a window, police said.
When officers found Heath, he was foaming at the mouth. This was “an indication that he had ingested drug evidence in the room in an attempt to destroy evidence,” a release from the South Burlington Police Department said.
Heath was taken into custody and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
While he was being treated, police allegedly found 93 bags of heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine, prescription pills police said were packaged for sale and $1,320 in cash.
After he was released from the hospital, Heath was taken to the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans where he was held on $25,000 bail, court officials said.
South Burlington Police said Heath’s criminal history includes assaults, weapon possession, escape and other crimes. His 63 criminal citations have resulted in nine felony convictions and 29 misdemeanor convictions.
His arraignment was originally schedule for Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, but was postponed for a day after his defense attorney invoked the 24-hour rule to allow him time to detox.
Court documents show that on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Heath was released with no bail after pleading not guilty.
