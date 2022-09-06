An Essex Junction man has been cited for driving under the influence of drugs while operating a school bus in South Burlington.
A sports team from the Colchester school district was on the bus at the time.
South Burlington police cited Douglas Whitney, 56, and said “the investigation has focused on Whitney’s use of drugs prescribed to him.”
He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.
Whitney submitted to a blood draw, but police said results of the test were not available. Police also did not disclose which school district contracted with Whitney as a driver.
On Sept. 3 around 10:16 a.m. police say they received a report of a school bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road near Proctor Avenue. The caller followed the bus into the parking lot of Rice High School, parking his vehicle in a way to prevent the bus driver from moving the bus until police arrived.
Anyone who witnessed this incident should contact officer Michael Harvey at 802-846-4111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.