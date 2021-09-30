An Addison County man, who fled a drug rehab facility while facing criminal charges for a fatal car crash, was arrested in South Burlington with drugs on Sunday, city police said.
Brian Davidson, 37, of New Haven had been sought on an escape warrant since early September when he walked away from a drug treatment center in Burlington, officials said.
He had been placed there by a court in connection with the fatal highway crash and a judge issued a warrant that would have allowed him to be extraditable from any state nationwide, police said.
Instead, South Burlington Police Sgt. Patrick Mulcahy, acting on a tip, found Davidson near the Goodwill Store on Shelburne Road about 11 a.m. Sunday, Chief Shawn Burke said.
The suspect initially gave a false name, but Mulcahy determined Davidson’s identity and arrested him on the escape warrant, the chief said.
Davidson was found with a small amount of cocaine and was subsequently issued a citation ordering him into criminal court later this fall, the chief said. Davidson was then lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Davidson faces a felony charge of careless and negligent operation with death resulting in Addison County following a two-car crash in Salisbury on July 25, 2020, state police said.
He was eastbound on West Salisbury Road at a speed “described as being well over the posted speed limit” when his 2006 Cadillac failed to stop for a stop sign, police said. It continued into the intersection and struck a northbound car on U.S. 7.
The passenger, Joan Dayton, 72, of Londonderry died in the crash, Trooper Christopher Hein said. The driver, Center Merrill, 77, also of Londonderry received non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said they found several bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in Davidson’s car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.