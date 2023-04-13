A South Burlington multi-millionaire, whose home was the site of four serious drug overdoses over a few months in 2021 that resulted in two deaths, received a six-month sentence in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Bruce Erdmann, 63, of Swift Street will serve three months in federal prison followed by three months of home confinement for providing cocaine to his cleaning woman, who also almost died at his home in March 2021.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford also assessed Erdmann $4,100 in fines and court costs. He imposed various conditions, including that Erdmann does not commit any new crimes or use or possess drugs.
Erdmann must surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on April 21.
“Bruce Erdmann has lived a life of privilege. He was raised in a stable home and was financially provided for. He was able to attend college and own a business. He has a net worth of several million dollars, including a primary residence likely worth more than a million dollars,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nate Burris wrote.
The sentencing on April 7 began with Burris and Ian Carlton, Erdmann’s lawyer, telling the judge that they were not in favor of having any witnesses or victims testify. Because the sentencing did not involve the two deaths or near death, none of those witnesses should be heard, they said.
Among those who hoped to testify was Dr. Randy Miller, whose son, Brian, 29, died from an acute combination of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication at the Erdmann home on June 29, 2021. It came one day after the defendant’s wife, Ellen, 62, died from an acute fentanyl intoxication overdose at the same location, records show.
Also hoping to speak was Erin McGinley, Ellen Erdmann’s best friend, who called South Burlington Police after learning the family’s house cleaner almost died in March 2021 when Bruce Erdmann put out a large line of cocaine for her in the bathroom, court records show.
The Shelburne housekeeper ingested the cocaine and a few minutes later passed out for five hours and neither Erdmann nor his wife called 911 for medical assistance, South Burlington Police said in court records.
The house cleaner eventually revived on her own and went home, but after a seizure was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was in the intensive care unit for a few months and was not expected to live, officials said.
Hospital lab tests showed the woman had cocaine, along with benzodiazepine and cannabinoids in her system, police said.
Plea deal
When he signed his “open plea,” meaning there was no promise on the length of any sentence, Crawford said the maximum penalty was 20 years in prison, between 3 years and life for federal supervised release and up to a $1 million fine.
Carlton argued that Erdmann should be placed on federal supervised release for three years and serve no time in jail. He said his client says he has been free of drugs for over a year and maintained he had to take care of his mother, Carol Erdmann, who he said is a 98-year-old widow.
Erdmann used cocaine for about three decades and was a daily opiate user for 15 years before his arrest, the government said in court papers.
“He also used substantial quantities of numerous other drugs,” Burris wrote. He added, even after his arrest Erdmann maintained his cocaine use was “not a problem.”
Burris said the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, recommended between 6 and 12 months.
He wrote: “The court’s sentence must always protect the public from future crimes by Erdmann and more generally should provide adequate deterrence to criminal conduct.”
Burris did raise questions in his sentencing memo about Erdmann’s honesty and noted that he took no action to prevent drug use in his home.
Burris also questioned why other members of the Erdmann family, including his brother, couldn’t take care of their mother while he was in prison.
Erdmann told the court that he took “complete responsibility for my actions,” noting that “two years ago my actions caused a lot of damage.”
Little was said in court Friday about what transpired at the Erdmann home through the years. South Burlington Police, in a 15-page court affidavit, said death and destruction became routine from rampant drug use as people living in the house refused to summon help when several people had serious overdoses.
