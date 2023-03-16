An unspecified threat reported from an inbound flight brought several emergency response teams to the Burlington International Airport on Sunday.
Around 4 p.m., an inbound flight from Newark, N.J., reported a threat to air traffic control, and the plane was directed to an area away from the terminal, according to Nic Longo, the airport’s director of aviation.
The plane was searched but nothing suspicious was found.
Crews from South Burlington, Burlington and the Vermont State Police responded to the scene. There were more than 60 passengers aboard to plane.
One passenger, Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden South, said officials told passengers that a note had been found on the plane saying there was an explosive device aboard.
According to Baruth, bomb-sniffing dogs boarded the plane, which had been parked on the tarmac.
Passengers were eventually allowed off the plane and were directed to a hangar until a security assessment was complete, Baruth said. He said baggage and personal belongings became available around 8 p.m.
According to acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead in the investigation because the incident began in federal air space.
Officials did not specify the exact nature of the threat but, Longo said, there’s “no reason to believe that this is anything but an isolated incident.”
VTDigger contributed to this report.
