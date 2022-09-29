A man who authorities say swindled a well-known South Burlington auto repair shop out of about $185,000 has avoided going to prison after admitting in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a federal fraud charge.
Corey Dike, 36, of Essex, was placed on federal probation for five years by Judge Christina Reiss. He pleaded guilty in March.
Dike was also ordered to make $111,817 in restitution to Autobahn Body Works on Berard Drive off Airport Parkway. Once he has paid Autobahn, Dike must also pay $25,280 in restitution to Chase Bank, Reiss said.
Dike obtained money from Autobahn through false and fraudulent pretenses between January 2018 and March 2020, court records show.
When first confronted about the scheme, he made payments to Autobahn that included several used vehicles and car parts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A. P. Cowles said.
The judge ordered Dike to pay at least 10 percent of his gross monthly income as a term of his sentence. She waived any interest payments.
Dike hoped by acknowledging the fraud early and not forcing the government to seek an indictment from a grand jury that he would get some acceptance of responsibility for the crime.
Under the federal sentencing guidelines, Dike could have faced between 15 and 21 months in jail, Cowles wrote in court papers.
“The total loss figure of over $180,000 is significant for a small Vermont business,” she wrote.
Defense lawyer Jason Sawyer proposed Dike, who previously lived in Colchester, be placed on probation for three years. Besides his partner, Ashley Kemp, Dike also has three children, ages 2 to 8.
“He feels deep shame and remorse for his actions and deeply regrets his choices,” Sawyer said in his sentencing memo.
Dike also submitted letters of support from friends.
Under the plea agreement, Dike acknowledged he issued more than $160,000 in fraudulent checks and charged more than $25,714 to a credit card owned by Patrick Ayer, documents show.
Patrick and Terese Ayer are the owners of Autobahn.
Dike pleaded guilty in March. Reiss released him on conditions, including that he not use drugs.
As part of the plan to defraud his then-employer out of money and property, Dike admitted he wrote unauthorized checks to himself and his partner, Ashley Kemp, and placed unapproved charges on the owner’s credit card, according to court records.
When Dike was confronted by the owners the initial plan was that in addition to the early repayments, which totaled about $60,000, he would continue to work at the shop and make more restitution, Sawyer said.
Dike was terminated a week later and subsequently got a job at as a FedEx delivery driver for two years, Sawyer wrote in court papers.
Advanced Autowerks in Williston later hired Dike as a fulltime mechanic, Sawyer said.
Dike could have received up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised released when discharged, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The felony charge lists only one of the unauthorized misappropriations — a $2,037 charge made to a Canadian auto parts manufacturer, Fabless Manufacturing, on Oct. 22, 2019 — when the purchase was for Dike’s personal use and not the benefit of the company.
