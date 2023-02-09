An early morning fire on Monday destroyed a new single-family housing development called Spears Meadows in South Burlington.
The fire department received a call around 6:45 a.m. on Monday after a passerby noticed the fire and called 911, fire chief Steve Locke said. The building is part of a block of housing near Swift and Spear streets.
The building had not been occupied and was still under construction with much of the structural work complete and only minor interior improvements needed before completion, he said.
By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
“It’s a complete loss,” Locke said. “When the units arrived, fire was already through the roof, so it was well involved before we even received the call. It will have to be completely torn down and rebuilt.”
A message sent to the developer, Snyder Homes, was not returned by press deadline.
South Burlington firefighters arrived on the scene and had the fire under control within the hour, Locke said. The roof had collapsed, which added difficulty getting the fire fully extinguished.
No firefighters were injured, Locke said.
The South Burlington department received assistance from the Burlington and Winooski departments.
After the fire was extinguished, the city had an excavator to begin pulling the walls of the structure down.
No cause had been determined, and the incident is under investigation.
(1) comment
"destroyed a new single-family housing development"
Wow! Must have been a heck of a fire.
