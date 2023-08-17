A Chittenden County drug dealer, who was caught with crack cocaine in his Shelburne motel room, has been sentenced in federal court to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a multi-time convicted felon.
Van Vincent Thomas, 41, also had more than $40,000 in cash, a Ruger Redhawk .44-caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number and 43 rounds of ammunition at the now closed Red Apple Motel on U.S. 7 near Bay Road during a court-ordered search by Homeland Security Investigations on March 23, 2022, records show.
They also seized about 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine in the raid.
Homeland Security agents and Milton police began a criminal investigation into Thomas in January 2022. They were monitoring him a month later when he drove with a companion from the Shelburne motel to the University Mall on Dorset Street in South Burlington where he sold $1,000 worth of crack cocaine to a confidential informant, court records show.
Thomas, who also is known as “Kevin,” had at least five felony convictions, including for sale of cocaine in Chittenden County in 2017 before the latest case began, court records show. As a convicted felon it is illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.
The government said his other four felony convictions stem from Michigan and include carrying a concealed weapon and three counts for the delivery and manufacture of drugs in 2004, 2009 and 2010, court records show.
Thomas worked jointly with two other defendants, Jonathan Arnold, 27, and Chad Dillion, 37, to distribute crack cocaine in the Chittenden County area, a seven-count federal indictment maintained.
Dillion, who now uses the first name “Cejai,” was provided both money and small amounts of crack cocaine in exchange for allowing Vincent and Arnold to initially set up their drug dealing business at her then-Milton home on Lamoille Terrace in January and February 2022, records show.
The crack cocaine was stored at the Dillion home and was sometimes sold there, records note. Dillion also sold drugs on behalf of Vincent, court records show.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said Thomas would get credit for the 17 months he has been detained as a danger to the community while his felony indictment was resolved. Sessions also explained that Thomas will be on supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office for three years once he is freed.
The judge imposed concurrent 27-month sentences for each felony and assessed $200 in court costs.
Arnold, who maintained Thomas was the “boss,” withdrew from the conspiracy in February 2022 and moved back to Michigan, Smith said in court papers.
Until his indictment in Vermont, Arnold’s only significant blemish on his record was a charge of carrying a concealed firearm when unlicensed in Michigan shortly before he came to Vermont, Smith wrote.
It appears he was on pre-trial release in the gun case when he committed the crimes in Vermont, Smith said. A Michigan court eventually imposed a one-year term on probation, and it appears the conviction has since been dismissed after completing a rehab program, court papers noted.
Dillion, who admitted to a crack cocaine sale earlier this year, was due for sentencing this month, but both sides agreed in June to give her a chance to enroll in the Federal Drug Court program in Burlington.
Milton Police and Homeland Security had an informant make three drug buys from Dillon in January 2022, including at the University Mall and the Milton Park and Ride on U.S. 7, court records show.
