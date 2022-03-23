A Ticonderoga, N.Y. man, who police say was impaired with multiple drugs when he killed a South Burlington woman in a head-on car crash in Addison, has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Ian Labounty, 31, was sentenced to three to five years, split to serve two years for gross negligent operation with death resulting from the 2019 crash.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Thomas Carlson told Labounty Tuesday that he will be placed on state probation for 10 years after his release from jail. Carlson said Labounty will have to follow strict conditions, including not using drugs without a prescription.
The sentencing came exactly three years after Cecile C. Druzba, 57, of South Burlington was killed on Route 22A after Labounty crossed the center line and hit her head-on.
Carlson declined to follow a request from the victim’s family that community service be part of Labounty’s probation, including requiring him to provide school presentations about the dangers of driving while having drugs in your system.
The victim’s husband, Matthew F. Druzba, provided an emotional statement outlining the devastation that the crash had on him, the couple’s three children, friends and the community.
His wife had been active in various causes and groups, including the South Burlington High School Booster Club.
“She was the glue for our family,” said Druzba, who had to stop a few times to regain his composure. “Offender accountability matters.”
Druzba, however, said he has learned that his family’s rights take a backseat to criminal defendants’ rights.
“Victim’s rights are almost non-existent,” he said, adding that no matter what sentence was imposed, he will work to advocate for improving victim’s rights.
Deputy State’s Attorney Stacey Graczyk argued three years in prison for Labounty was an appropriate sentence and cited similar penalties imposed for other fatal crashes.
“Three years is not a lot,” the veteran prosecutor said.
Graczyk noted the black box in Labounty’s car showed he did not brake or take evasive action. His car only slowed from 60 to 53 miles per hour as he crossed the double yellow line.
He was in a 40-mph zone in the town of Addison, state police said.
Graczyk compared that to the horrifying final seconds when Cecile Druzba tried to take evasive action. Seeing an oncoming car in her lane, she slowed from 51 mph to 17 mph and pulled to the right but was still slammed as she uttered, “Oh shit.”
The victim’s brother, Jacques Marton, 62, also of South Burlington, received minor injuries in the crash, police said. He and his sister were headed with their mother’s ashes for a memorial in New Jersey.
Labounty’s defense lawyer, Jason Sawyer of Burlington, said it was odd for him to ask for prison time, but he thought two years was appropriate for the circumstances. Sawyer said Labounty has been working with a counselor since the crash, and volunteers with the Knights of Columbus and is a musician.
In his sentence, Carlson said he had to balance rehabilitation, punishment and deterrence for both Labounty and the general public, ultimately settling on two years in prison instead of three.
Sawyer asked that his client be provided one day to say goodbye to his family and friends and get his affairs in order.
Graczyk, the prosecutor, argued against the extra day of freedom. She said sentencing had been set almost two months earlier.
Carlson ordered Labounty to begin his sentence immediately after the nearly three-hour hearing. The Addison County Sheriff’s Department transported him to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.
Labounty initially pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: driving while under the influence of drugs with death resulting and gross negligent operation with death resulting.
He eventually pleaded guilty to the gross negligent operation but disputed a police lab analysis that found drugs in his system, records show.
Matthew Druzba proposed early in the case that Labounty do no time in prison if he pleaded guilty to the two felony charges and agreed to significant community service and to talk about the case with high school and college classes.
Druzba said he believed that would be the sentence his wife would want.
Labounty and his lawyer rejected the offer.
Druzba also wanted an apology, but it came too late — in a letter a couple weeks ago. He asked prosecutors not to forward it to him.
He said based on Labounty’s behavior over the past three years he now believed a minimum of a three-year sentence was completely appropriate.
Vermont State Police reported Labounty was northbound in a blue 2013 Subaru Impreza on Vermont 22A when he apparently fell asleep, crossed the double yellow line, and crashed into a car driven by Druzba shortly before 7 a.m. on March 22, 2019.
She was trapped in her red 2013 Honda Accord, unresponsive and possibly not breathing. Vergennes Rescue rushed to the medical center in Burlington where she was declared dead about 75 minutes later due to blunt force trauma to the torso, Trooper Josh Gurwicz said.
Labounty’s car overturned and landed on its roof partially in the southbound lane north of Vermont 17. Druzba’s car went off the road and landed on a lawn, police said.
Investigators said in court papers Labounty admitted he had less than five hours sleep the night before the crash and had taken Oxycodone, Klonopin and Benadryl as part of his celebration for a promotion at work.
Police said he reported he had coffee before he left home and stopped at a store for a second cup before leaving Ticonderoga to try to keep him awake. He also said he cranked up the music to try to stay awake. Labounty was headed to work at UTC Aerospace in Vergennes when he crashed, state police said.
Two state police drug recognition experts both checked Labounty at the hospital and confirmed he was impaired, court records show. One of them, Gurwicz, secured a search warrant from a judge to allow hospital workers to draw a blood from Labounty to be tested.
Matthew Druzba, as executor of his wife’s estate, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Vermont against Labounty citing his reckless driving, drug impairment and falling asleep because of partying on that Thursday, the night before the crash.
Druzba also has sued the Honda Motor Company and America Honda Motor Co. Inc. in a separate lawsuit.
Burlington lawyer Robert Luce of Downs, Rachlin Martin said in the lawsuit that the driver’s side frame rail and door were poorly designed and unable to absorb the impact properly from Labounty’s car, court documents indicate.
