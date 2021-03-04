Two are dead after a single-car crash in South Burlington on Saturday.
Theodore Bowen, 32, of Essex Junction, was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima with passenger Michelle Martin, 45, of Colchester, at about 6:12 a.m., in cloudy but dry conditions, when the incident occurred.
According to Vermont State Police, the two were traveling northbound on Interstate 89 when the car struck a guard rail.
It then veered left into the road’s median, flipped and hit a tree.
The crash is under investigation. State police said it is too early to tell if speed or impairment were factors, and it is unknown if either person was wearing a seat belt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Adam Marchand at 878-7111.
