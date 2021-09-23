A former Central Vermont doctor, who has been sued by two mothers on claims he secretly used his sperm — instead of the intended donor’s — to impregnate the women more than 40 years ago, is now facing unprofessional conduct charges from the state.
Dr. John Boyd Coates III, of Shelburne, is confronting six disciplinary counts and possible revocation of his medical license, according to the Vermont Medical Practice Board. The state also wants an administrative penalty of at least $4,000.
The administrative charges stem from two women who maintain Coates used his own sperm to get both patients pregnant and deliver their respective babies in December 1977 and February 1979, records show. The mothers were unknown to each other.
A hearing was scheduled for this month, but has been postponed, according to Karen LaFond, the medical board clerk.
Both women have filed unrelated lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Vermont.
Coates has admitted in the first federal lawsuit that he fathered the child for Patient 1, court records show. The only pending issue is the financial penalties to be awarded, his defense lawyer has said.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III, in an eight-page ruling in July, rejected a defense request trying to block any reference at trial to Coates using his own genetic material to artificially inseminate any other patients.
Defense lawyer Peter Joslin of Montpelier had wanted to prevent reference to other cases involving Coates.
The Times Argus reported in December 2018 about the first woman, who now lives in Florida, filing a federal lawsuit against Coates. The medical practice board said it opened a disciplinary investigation the following month.
Coates denied in April 2019 that he was the father of the child of Patient 1, according to the state’s charging documents. The medical board’s investigating committee asked Coates to participate in genetic testing, but he refused, the state said.
As part of the federal court proceeding, the state learned Coates subsequently admitted to being the father to Patient 1’s child, documents note.
Coates also subsequently claimed he had no memory of Patient 1, her course of treatment or using his own sperm during her procedure, the state noted.
In that November 2020 letter, Coates wrote: “I have no knowledge of, or reason to suspect the existence of, any other occasion where I used my own sperm in the performance of an artificial insemination procedure.”
The daughter of Patient 1 placed a newspaper advertisement in 2020 looking for others that might have been conceived through artificial insemination by donor procedures performed by Coates at his offices in either Washington or Chittenden counties, records show.
The daughter of Patient 2 responded to the newspaper ad and agreed to a commercial genetic test comparing with the child of Patient 1. The testing showed “they were half siblings sharing the same father,” state charges noted.
The state board received another complaint in January from the second patient.
By April, Coates admitted, based on DNA results, that he had used his sperm during Patient 2’s artificial insemination, the state said.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Hospital and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates also was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View medical office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
Coates and Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin were initially named as defendant in the first lawsuit in December 2018. The original complaint had nine causes of actions, including medical negligence; failure to obtain informed consent; fraud; battery; negligent infliction of emotional distress; intentional infliction of emotional distress; breach of contract; violation of the Consumer Protection Act; and negligent supervision by the hospital.
The medical center was eventually dropped from the lawsuit in July 2019.
The plaintiff in the second lawsuit claims 7 counts of medical malpractice. Patient 2 maintains fraud, battery, medical negligence, failure to obtain consent and breach of contract. She also claims both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, the lawsuit said.
Burlington lawyer Jerome F. O’Neill, who represents the mother and her husband in the first pregnancy, said the civil case is ready for trial. It is a matter of waiting for jury trials to resume in federal court in Vermont.
Attorney Gary Burt of Primer, Piper, Eggleston and Cramer, who represents the second mother, has filed the second lawsuit, but Coates has until Oct. 19 to file a written response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.