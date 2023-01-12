The death of a Hinesburg resident who was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington remains under investigation more than two months later.
At around noon on Oct. 15, Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Lewis, 69 of Hinesburg, near the area of 1410 Hinesburg Road, police said.
South Burlington police officers aided Malavenda until emergency medical services arrived. He was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center where he later died.
South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said that they are still awaiting a final report from the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction process team, which was on scene after the incident occurred.
“We are awaiting their report, once we have that report we will be submitting the case to the Chittenden County State’s Attorney for review,” he said.
