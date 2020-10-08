Betty Hafter, who is married to former South Burlington City Manager Charles Hafter, used to leave her car doors unlocked from time to time, but never with the keys inside. That is, until, her husband kindly did her a favor.
On Aug. 17, Charles took Betty’s car to put air in the tires. When he got home, he forgot he had left the key fob in the car’s cup holder.
The next morning, the Hafters awoke to find the car was missing from their driveway.
She was among about 28 South Burlington car owners who experienced this during the summer.
But police said it’s not a mastermind hotwiring cars or someone carjacking vehicles with the owner inside — many of the vehicles stolen in the city over the last six months were left as Hafter’s had been, unlocked with the keys inside.
“A lot of these are crimes of opportunity,” said Det. Kevin Grealis of the South Burlington Police Department.
Twenty-eight vehicles — 24 cars and four mopeds — were reported stolen in South Burlington during the past six months. Police Chief Shawn Burke said this was “significantly higher” than the number of stolen vehicle reports during the six months prior.
A 29th car was stolen as recently as Oct. 3, taken from a South Burlington car dealership and later used in a crime involving two suspects who broke into the Jolley Mobil at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Allen Road. Police said they then stole the store’s ATM. That stolen car was later recovered within Chittenden County.
Thirteen of the stolen cars were taken from car dealerships and rental car companies, the rest from neighborhoods.
Most of the stolen vehicles were recovered — often within a matter of days, Grealis said. In total, 20 cars were recovered as of Friday, Oct. 2.
Motivation for the rash of break-ins seems to be pilfering from parked cars, the suspected thieves rifling through unlocked cars searching for valuables and, upon discovering keys inside, taking the vehicle, according to Grealis.
Although there are a few different suspects, detectives are looking at the pattern of crimes as one set, Burke said.
There is no specific evidence tying the crimes to the pandemic and its impact on the unemployment rate, Grealis said — “In general, it’s definitely a concern, in that there are people out there who might not be getting a steady income, or they might have more time on their hands.”
According to Burke, a desire on the suspects’ part to find transportation seems to be driving the crime.
In the case of the Hafters’ car, Cpl. Sean Pope went to their house to view photos of the car and its identifying bumper sticker.
“I cannot remember a time in our life where we left a key in a car and left the doors unlocked. But that was done by accident, and the idea of someone that very night would come down our street trying doors and find it; what are the odds?” Betty wondered.
Hours later, the department rang up the Hafters, letting them know Pope found the car, and the suspected thief, in the U-Mall parking lot, and that they could meet the police there to pick it up.
“It was such a great relief. It was kind of unbelievable because it was so quick and my car was undamaged, really,” Betty said. The thief had ripped off a one-of a kind bumper sticker, and had left junk inside her car, but it was otherwise in perfect condition.
Betty credits the find to the officer’s “sharp eyes” and alertness.
She and Charles now make sure their car doors are locked. She hopes that sharing her story will inspire others to do so, too.
“I can’t commend more highly the South Burlington Police Department. They were so helpful and on it right away,” Betty said.
Charges associated with stealing cars range from a misdemeanor to felony offenses depending on the circumstances. Car thefts can be considered felonies if the incident is “aggravated operation without the owner’s consent.” To get the “aggravated” addition, a car could remain stolen for more than a day, have more than $500 in damages, have been altered in some way or used to commit another crime, Grealis said.
Police investigate stolen vehicles by reviewing surveillance video, when available, and speaking with neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything in the area.
Grealis’ best advice is for community members to stay vigilant.
“Don’t leave your keys in your car, don’t leave it unlocked in the first place,” he said. “But I think one of the biggest things is if they are seeing or hearing something suspicious in the neighborhood, just report it.”
People know what normal activity looks like in their neighborhood, if something catches their attention as abnormal, they should call the police, Grealis said.
“We can have officers follow up and determine what is going on,” he continued. “Communities are our eyes and ears out there most of the time.”
