A man from Asheville, N.C., crashed into an electrical utility box on Shelburne Road March 20, disabling traffic signals at the intersection with Hannaford Drive.
South Burlington police arrested Daniel Pickens, 33, for grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle around 10:10 a.m.
Police say they received reports and a video from witnesses who alleged Pickens was driving on Route 7 in a “grossly negligent manner” after leaving the city of Vergennes, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other motorists in an unsafe manner.
While headed north on Shelburne Road, police say Pickens abruptly moved from the turn-only lane across two lanes of traffic and lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the utility box.
Green Mountain Power and the South Burlington Highway Department responded to the scene, as did the South Burlington Fire Department.
