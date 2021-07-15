Lawyers are seeking a competency evaluation for a South Burlington man, who officials say was found last month with a loaded firearm after two state court judges ruled he was mentally defective in earlier unrelated cases.
Amrou R. Mohamed, 25, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a single felony charge of knowingly possessing a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol on June 26.
He had been scheduled for a hearing last Friday on whether there was probable cause for the criminal complaint filed earlier by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The court hearing turned into an arraignment because a federal grand jury indicted Mohamed on the felony gun charge the day before.
Assistant Federal Defender David McColgin and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A. P. Cowles, who was substituting for the hearing, said there was joint agreement that a competency test was appropriate.
The test will be done locally instead of shipping Mohamed to an out-of-state federal facility.
The competency request was filed under seal and remained unavailable for public review even after it was discussed in open court by the two lawyers and the federal magistrate.
South Burlington and Burlington police say they have repeatedly dealt with Mohamed for multiple gun cases in the last five years, including two shootings at his family’s residence on Lime Kiln Road in 2016 and 2018, records show.
Mohamed remains jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
“I’m not a violent person,” Mohamed said during the hearing. Mohamed, who is a graduate of Colchester High School, did acknowledge he has a learning disability, and his parents serve as his guardians.
Cowles said there would be elaborate discovery in the case, including several records dealing with Mohamed’s mental health.
McColgin asked for 90 days to investigate, review records and retain an expert doctor to help with the defense.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle set a deadline for Oct. 7.
The case is assigned to Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, who currently presides mostly in Rutland.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin ruled March 25, 2019, that Mohamed “is not mentally competent to stand trial due to a pervasive and serious intellectual disability resulting in severe cognitive deficits.”
The latest charge stems from a motorcycle accident in Burlington, where a witness told police a handgun fell onto the road during the crash. During a subsequent pat down of Mohamed, the handgun with 10 loaded rounds in the magazine was seized, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo wrote.
In one of the earlier cases, Mohamed fired a shot from a 9-mm handgun through a wall at his duplex and into the adjoining residence in April 2016, South Burlington Police said.
He also fired a shot from a rifle near some hiking trails by his home in December 2018, records show. The incident forced the closing of the Lime Kiln Road while South Burlington Police dealt with the incident.
