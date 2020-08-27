The City of South Burlington is refusing to release the identities of two people who died this month. They were separate incidents, and police say neither was suspicious.
Police Chief Shawn Burke, when asked about the Aug. 11 death of a person on White Street, declined to provide the person’s name, age and address, saying he didn’t want to “re-traumatize” the person’s family by releasing the information — which is public record.
When pressed, Burke cited state law exempting crime records that “could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
However, death certificates are public records, housed in the City Clerk’s office.
The Other Paper is pursuing the information.
“It is of interest to the community — and readers’ right to know — what happens with their neighbors. A death is a loss to South Burlington, and the freedom of the press relies on public records. For these reasons we’ll be continuing to seek this information,” Managing Editor Jessie Forand said.
After an Aug. 19 public records request for the police report associated with the death, city attorney Andrew Bolduc upheld Burke’s decision, but on Aug. 24 produced a redacted version of the incident report — the address, name, and age of the deceased was blacked out, as was any personally identifiable information for any witnesses involved in the case.
Bolduc cited a portion of Vermont’s Public Records Act that exempts “information in any files relating to personal finances, medical or psychological facts concerning any individual or corporation.”
Left intact in the police report, however, were details of the scene at the White Street home, including details of the body, identified as male, and some of his health history. The report indicates “it appeared he had been deceased for a number of days.” Burke said there was nothing suspicious about the death.
Even as Bolduc and Burke blocked the release of that person’s identity, Burke denied any more information about a person who died Aug. 14, at 12:24 p.m. on Farrell Street, other than to note the person’s age: 63, and that the individual died in their home.
Burke said there was no foul play suspected in that death, either.
(0) comments
