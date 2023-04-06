The Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where callers ask for money because of missed jury duty.
The sheriff’s office never asks for money or issues arrest warrants for missed jury duty. The callers are using the names of real deputies with the department.
Do not provide personal information such as date of birth, Social Security numbers or credit card information, the sheriff’s office warns.
Report any of these incidents to the Vermont Attorney General’s office at 800-649-2424 or 802-656-3183. Contact the Chittenden County Sheriff’s office at 802-863-4341 with questions.
