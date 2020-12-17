On Dec. 9, someone uploaded a post to social media alleging a child was almost abducted from Target in the University Mall, but South Burlington Police determined the post to be false and it has been removed.
Video footage of the incident shows a family with children running around inside Target. When one of the children was separated from his mother, she alerted staff, and the child was soon found and reunited with the family.
Police confirmed that the child was not approached by another person as falsely stated on social media, although the post was widely shared before being removed. The police were never called to this incident but worked with store staff later to locate the video footage.
The department said in a statement that an officer is assigned to proactive patrol of the University Mall and surrounding area, and the officer has not reported any incidents of suspicious people approaching children.
“The South Burlington Police encourage parents to be mindful of the whereabouts of their children when in public settings and to educate children to stay away from strangers; ask a trusted adult for help when they become lost; store clerk, security, or a police officer; know their names, address, phone number including area code, and who to call in case of an emergency; and always ask for permission before going anywhere,” the statement said.
