A former South Burlington Police officer has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in North Hero to multiple counts of domestic assault, criminal threatening and unlawful restraint in connection with a series of attacks on his girlfriend at his Alburgh home.
Winooski Police Detective Christopher Matott, 31, was assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force until earlier this month when his employer, the city of Winooski, placed him on paid leave pending further investigation.
Matott served with South Burlington Police from March 5, 2014, through July 13, 2017, and was in good standing when he resigned, Police Chief Patrick Burke reported on Friday, Feb. 21.
Vermont State Police said the incidents reported by the victim about Matott involved a series of claims, including physical assaults that involved strangling, being restrained by force, receiving repeated threats of death and violence and being prevented from leaving a room or residence, Detective Lt. Jason Letourneau said.
Defense lawyer Robert Katims entered the not guilty pleas on behalf of his client during a brief court hearing. Matott referred questions after his arraignment to Katims.
South Burlington Police also announced Friday that it was starting an internal investigation into two city police officers about what they may have been potentially told by the victim about their former co-worker and how they reacted.
SBPD has a General Order for “Domestic Violence Response,” which includes a provision mandating “any officer of the department who witnesses or who has first-hand knowledge of a domestic violence incident involving another police officer to report,” Chief Burke said in a statement.
“The SBPD has opened an internal affairs investigation to better understand our employees’ role in this particular case. This investigation will be handled as a personnel matter in accordance with labor law and the collective bargaining agreement,” Burke said.
The two South Burlington officers are Patrol Cpl. Kelsey Monroe and Detective Cassandra Ellison – who is currently assigned to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, the regional sex crime task force.
The investigation will focus on whether they were in compliance with the 11-page policy. There was no timetable for completion of the investigation, but Burke said he would like it done promptly.
The chief said both veteran officers remain on full duty. “There is no reason to have them on modified duty. They are officers in good standing,” the chief said.
Attempts to reach both Monroe and Ellison for comment by phone or email were unsuccessful. During the court hearing, Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito said he was willing to allow Matott’s release on conditions including that he has no contact with the victim nor harass her.
Matott also is prohibited from possessing any deadly weapons or any alcoholic beverages. He was told to “follow all family court orders” and to report to the State Police barracks in St. Albans to be fingerprinted and photographed.
He was charged with one count of felony unlawful restraint, three counts of domestic assault, two counts of criminal threatening all in Grand Isle County.
Matott also denied one felony count of aggravated domestic assault on Nov. 21, 2018 in Chittenden County.
The victim said the reported assaults took place at least four times between July 2019 and January 2020, at a home in Alburgh, court records say. The one felony count in Grand Isle County is for unlawful restraint on Dec. 15, 2019, records show.
State police worked closely with DiSabito during the investigation. DiSabito has asked to incorporate the one Chittenden County charge into his prosecution to keep the seven criminal cases together. Katims said he would like time to consider the request.
Judge Sam Hoar said he would also check with the presiding judge at the court in Burlington on possible consolidation.
The investigation began after the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department served an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) on Matott, State Police Spokesman Adam Silverman said. The Sheriff’s Department requested state police investigate the assault allegations.
Meanwhile officers from State Police and Winooski Police accompanied Matott to his residence to impound eight firearms – shotguns, rifles and handguns – as the investigation began to unfold, officials said.
Matott, originally from Rouses Point, N.Y., has served with Winooski Police since July 12, 2017. He had worked for South Burlington Police from 2014 until moving to WPD. After working in the patrol division for about two years, Matott was assigned to the federal drug task force last fall, Winooski Police said.