The Williston Road building that houses Chappell’s Florist and Bloom Boutique have been the target of two incidents of vandalism over the past three weeks.
According to Chappell’s Florist owner Eric Eaton, the first incident, around Christmas, involved someone using what’s believed to be a BB-style gun to shoot out one of the store’s windows.
“It’s something small-caliber,” Eaton said. “We’re assuming … it’s probably a little more powerful than your Walmart BB gun.”
On Jan. 12, just days after the damaged window was replaced, a window in the adjoining business, Bloom Boutique, was also shot by a small-caliber gun.
Nothing was stolen, but the incidents caused about $1,800 per window in damage, Eaton said. The windows are double paned with safety glass on the external layer. The businesses will now have added security cameras on the premises.
“We are ramping up security,” Eaton said. “If anybody saw anything, we would like to know.”
A report has also been filed with the police department. The department is accepting tips from the community, according to Police Chief Shawn Burke. Police reached out to neighboring businesses to check out their video surveillance, but the footage did not reveal a suspect.
“These are tough crimes,” Burke said. “Particularly if it’s someone driving by.” He added that likely would not show up on video.
According to Burke, there has not been a “spree” of this type of vandalism. But, he said, it is concerning that Chappell’s and Bloom had these similar incidents occur just weeks apart.
“That type of crime, it’s just senseless,” Burke said.