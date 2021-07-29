A South Burlington man who police say brandished an AK-47 rifle and made threats against his former partner has been jailed.
Kendall S. Liberty, 20, faces a charge of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of controlled substances — a felony under federal law.
Liberty pointed the AK-47 at the head of his ex-partner during a domestic dispute at his home off Hinesburg Road last week, South Burlington Police said.
Much of the incident was captured on a home security video system, police said.
“Witnesses also described the defendant making historical threats to individuals and to the community at large, including shooting up a children’s hospital and Oakledge Park,” assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said in a motion seeking Liberty’s detention.
He said the government is concerned that Liberty “will threaten, injure or intimidate — or attempt to threaten, injure or intimidate — a prospective witness.”
Witnesses and Liberty himself told police that he was a regular user of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, Xanax, and ecstasy. Police also said they seized psilocybin mushrooms as part of the investigation.
Liberty become enraged when he found his former partner at the house. He broke down a bedroom door and screamed for them to “get the (expletive) out,” a court affidavit said, before he ran outside to his car to retrieve the AK-47, police said.
The victim locked the doors and Liberty got back into the house through a window above the kitchen sink, while pointing the gun at his victim and telling them to leave, police said.
Detectives later found the AK-47 with a live round in the chamber in his car parked outside Menard & Sons Underground Utilities in Williston, where he works, according to South Burlington Police.
Liberty surrendered the high-power rifle to officers.
South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke called the incident bothersome on several levels.
“It is definitely concerning the level of anger, and the immediate access to firearms,” Burke said. “We hope he is held accountable.”
The case was initially headed to state court, but by late last Wednesday afternoon federal authorities took over Liberty’s prosecution.
Liberty appeared briefly in U.S. District Court for an initial hearing July 22, but the government asked for at least three days on its detention motion. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle said it would resume on Wednesday, July 28, after deadline for The Other Paper.
How the case unfolded?
Three people came to the police station about 2 p.m. July 20 to report the incident, which happened between 6:30 and 7 a.m.
Liberty’s victim reported that he had threatened to kill them and their family, referenced the Columbine shooting and threatened to “shoot up” a children’s hospital in the past, according to a South Burlington police detective assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force.
One of the people in the house during the incident called Liberty’s employer, who told him to come to work. At work, Liberty continued to talk to people back at his home through the surveillance camera system installed there, police reported.
After seizing Liberty’s AK-47 at his workplace, police questioned him at the station.
Det. Cpl. Kevin Grealis reported Liberty said a 9-mm firearm had been stolen from his home during a recent burglary and that he began to carry the AK-47. Liberty reported multiple time that he keeps a round in the chamber, police said.
Police said a review of the surveillance footage from Liberty’s home confirmed the three witness statements.
Liberty denied pointing the AK-47 at anybody during the incident at the house, police said.
Records show that a state judge ordered in May that the AK-47, the pistol and any other firearms be seized after a final relief from abuse petition was filed against Liberty.
The guns were later returned to him about a month later, on June 14, police said.
